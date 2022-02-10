Gimme Some Mo: Mo Gibson & Sooners Upset #9 Texas Tech

Oklahoma entered their showdown with Texas Tech reeling. OU had lost eight of ten and three in a row with their NCAA Tournament hopes taking a huge hit.

The Sooners didn’t have freshman guard Bijan Cortes due to concussion protocol, but the Sooners did more than make up for that. Umoja Gibson nailed three triples in the first half. However, Tech did build a five point lead by halftime with Kevin Obanor notching an impressive slam.

In the second half, OU got it going. Tanner Groves threw down a big slam to help tie the game. OU’s leading scorer was held to two points.

Gibson didn’t cool, either. He rained home four more three pointers as the Sooners used a ten-three run to take a seven point lead. In all Gibson hit eight three pointers and nine buckets total. Oklahoma hit 46 percent of their triples.

As a whole, the Sooners shot nearly 49 percent. That included an incredibly athletic Elijah Harkless and one with under seven minutes to play. He added 13 for the Sooners along with three board and two steals.

But the night belonged to Mo Gibson. He hit two more three pointers as the Sooners put an end to their Big 12 struggles. Gibson poured in a season high 30 points as Oklahoma upset #9 Texas Tech 70-55.

The Sooners look to keep up their hot play as they square off with Kansas on the road, Saturday. A place they haven’t won since 1993.