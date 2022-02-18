Girl Scout Cookie Time 2022

Girl Scout troops including those in the Houston area will be fanning out across a 26-county region starting Friday, February 18, to set up booths to sell those fund-raising, in-demand cookies.

During what’s been declared National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2022, more than 50,000 San Jacinto Council Girl Scouts will be peddling those very popular cookies which go for $5 a box. The entire sales program runs through March 31 this year.

The new cookies this year are Adventurefuls which combine a brownie-like cookie with caramel and sea salt. Old favorites returning include thin mints, shortbread, Caramel deLites, PB Patties, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, S’mores, Toast-Yay!, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Do-si-dos/PB Sandwich. For a look at how healthy these are, check out cheatdaydesign.com (the site’s name might be a clue) for its Girl Scout Cookie Nutrition Guide.

Or just enjoy them, knowing they only come around once a year and you’re helping girls become entrepreneurs. And remember, the cookies can be frozen and saved for later.