Girls basketball player of the week (2/27): Frisco Memorial’s Jasmyn Lott

Click here to see the boys basketball player of the week.

Frisco Memorial’s Jasmyn Lott

What she did: Lott averaged 18 points as Memorial went 3-0 in the Class 5A playoffs. Lott scored 17 points and added four assists in a 43-35 win over Frisco Liberty in the Region II final Saturday in Garland. She scored 22 points with seven assists and five rebounds in a 56-45 region-semifinal win over North Forney on Friday in Garland. Lott scored 15 points in a 50-37, region-quarterfinal over Frisco Lone Star on Tuesday at Denton Braswell.

Who she is: A 5-foot-8 senior combo guard. Lott signed with UNLV in November, choosing the Lady Rebels over Tulane, Hawaii and Dayton.

Frisco Memorial guard Jasmyn Lott (10) and sister Falyn Lott (11) hold their championship trophy after defeating Frisco Liberty, 43-35 in the 5A UIL Region 2 finals played on February 26, 2022 at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. (Steve Nurenberg/ Special Contributor)

The stats: Lott is averaging 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game. Lott helped Memorial — ranked No. 1 in The Dallas Morning News’ Class 5A/Others area poll and No. 3 in the TABC 5A state poll — compile a 36-5 record. Memorial will play a Class 5A state semifinal against Amarillo (32-5) — ranked No. 5 in the state — at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

She said it: “I’ll remember the 3-pointer I made at the beginning of the fourth quarter against Liberty (tying the game at 31). That got all of us really hyped. That started the momentum and everything… In the past year I would definitely say I’ve worked on my shooting. It got better when I was playing AAU ball last summer. In the past when I would look at the three-point line it would weird me out. It would mess with my head.”

Coach said it: “Two big plays stick out for me on what Jasmyn did this week: the 3-pointer at the beginning of the fourth quarter against Liberty and a three she made in the third against North Forney (to give Memorial a 23-22 lead). We have been asking her shoot shots like that for four years. This year she has really stepped it up to take and make them. … Jasmyn has always been a scorer and her outside shooting this year has added to her growth. She has improved her all-around game, and does the things people in the stands don’t see, but we see.” — Rochelle Vaughn

Did you know? Lott started playing basketball when she was five years old and living in Phoenix. She was inspired by her mother Fey Meeks Lott, who played basketball at the University of Texas from 1989 to 1993. Her father James was a track and field and football standout at Texas from 1983 to 1987, winning the NCAA high jump title three times. Lott’s sister Falyn, a sophomore, is also a starter for Memorial’s basketball team… Lott’s favorite course in school is math, especially pre-calculus… She plans on majoring in international business. She would like to work in international marketing and try living abroad, possibly in Japan or South Korea… Lott’s favorite meal is fried chicken with macaroni and cheese, rolls and lemonade… Lott’s favorite athlete is Golden State Warriors guard and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry because of his work ethic.

Honorable mention

Player School Class Pos. Notable Natalie Cardenas Bishop Lynch Jr. G Avg. 17.5 points as Bishop Lynch went 2-0 in TAPPS 6A playoffs. Victoria Dixon South Grand Prairie Sr. G Avg. 13.7 points as South Grand Prairie went 3-0 in Class 6A playoffs. Taylor Haggan John Paul II Jr. F Avg. 18.5 points as John Paul II went 2-0 in TAPPS 6A playoffs. Caroline Lyles Argyle Sr. G Avg. 17.3 points as Argyle went 3-0 in Class 4A playoffs. Sa’Myah Smith DeSoto Sr. F Avg. 17.0 points as DeSoto went 3-0 in Class 6A playoffs.

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.