() Girls Like Me Project, Inc. Awarded $50,000 From The Black Girl Freedom Fund to Expand Media Training Initiative for Black Girls | Press releases

() Ladies Like Me Undertaking, Inc. Awarded $50,00Zero From The Black Woman Freedom Fund to Develop Media Coaching Initiative for Black Ladies
Black Woman Freedom Fund (BGFF) Awards GLMPI for its management in specializing in knowledge pushed media coaching options to extend alternatives for Black women in Chicago.
(Black PR Wire) CHICAGO, IL – Ladies Like Me Undertaking introduced receiving a $50,000.00 monetary award from the Black Woman Freedom Fund ( BGFF) to help its work in coaching Black women on the way to proliferate their worldview by way of media to allow them to assist others make which means of the world by way of their perspective and distinctive experiences. GLMPI was certainly one of 68 organizations to be awarded grants totaling $4million.
“This award is indicative of what’s potential with intentional funding in Black women. In a world fixated on the erasure of Black lady essence, I imagine it’s our obligation as their matriarchs and caretakers to offer Black women with instruments that amplify their voices, affirm their Black girlhood, and fortify their civic management. Our programming and methodology practice women to make use of media as an advocacy and community-building software. By GLMPI Talks, women will construct a platform that harnesses their energy by way of illustration, amplification, social-emotional wellness, and profession exploration in media. That is the passport to their true liberation and world citizenship.” says, GLMPI Founder and Govt Director, La’Keisha Grey-Sewell.
The first objective is to offer catalytic coaching in media literacy and digital storytelling for Black women. The award will fund GLMPI Talks: Turning into Her, an all-girls speak present curated by Ladies Like Me Undertaking, Inc. Its goal is to coach Black women to ship their worldview by way of transmedia platforms similar to video, podcasts, and reside social media platforms.
Furthermore, the BGFF award will help the imaginative and prescient of GLMPI Talks: Turning into Her’s to create a group of rising Black lady voices who bond and study beside each other by way of their shared passions for the media trade. Members will acquire expertise, construct their digital portfolio, and finally land an internship and or job within the discipline. The peer-powered speak present produced by GLMPI women is created to amplify their experiences, share sources, and create a platform for sisterhood. The exhibits are slated to start later this 12 months.
To schedule media interviews, contact Heidi Pearson at [email protected] . For extra info on GLMPI go browsing to https://www.girlslikemeproject.org/
About Ladies Like Me Undertaking Inc.:
The mission of GLMPI is to assist African-American women ages 11-17 critically look at social, cultural, and political ideologies in media in order that they are going to have the ability to overcome stigmas and adverse stereotypes. As well as, we equip them with the instruments and methods to change into influential, impartial digital storytellers who rework their communities and foster world sisterhood. This system intends to function a resourceful career-driven program within the Chicagoland space, by making a secure area for younger girls of colour between the ages of 12-18 who aspire to pursue careers within the media trade.
Black Woman Freedom Fund (BGFF)
Black Woman Freedom Fund (BGFF), an initiative of Grantmakers for Ladies of Shade (G4GC), introduced its second spherical of grantmaking for the reason that fund’s launch in September 2020! With the steering of our Grantmaking Council, made up of six Black women ages 14-22, G4GC awarded grants totaling over $four million to 68 organizations centering on the management and organizing capability of Black women, femmes, and gender-expansive youth in 23 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Join with Ladies Like Me Undertaking, Inc. on:
Fb: Ladies Like Me Undertaking, Inc.
Twitter: GirlsLikeMeProj
Instagram: girlslikemeproject
LinkedIn: Ladies Like Me Undertaking, Inc.
The content material and opinions expressed inside this press launch are these of the creator(s) and/or represented firms, and are usually not essentially shared by Black PR Wire. The creator(s) and/or represented firms are solely chargeable for the information and the accuracy of the content material of this Press launch. Black PR Wire reserves the best to reject a press launch if, within the view of Black PR Wire, the content material of the discharge is unsuitable for distribution.