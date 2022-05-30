() Girls Like Me Project, Inc. Awarded $50,000 From The Black Girl Freedom Fund to Expand Media Training Initiative for Black Girls | Press releases

() Women Like Me Challenge, Inc. Awarded $50,00Zero From The Black Woman Freedom Fund to Broaden Media Coaching Initiative for Black Women
Black Woman Freedom Fund (BGFF) Awards GLMPI for its management in specializing in knowledge pushed media coaching options to extend alternatives for Black ladies in Chicago.
(Black PR Wire) CHICAGO, IL – Women Like Me Challenge introduced receiving a $50,000.00 monetary award from the Black Woman Freedom Fund ( BGFF) to help its work in coaching Black ladies on the right way to proliferate their worldview by way of media to allow them to assist others make that means of the world by way of their perspective and distinctive experiences. GLMPI was certainly one of 68 organizations to be awarded grants totaling $4million.
“This award is indicative of what’s attainable with intentional funding in Black ladies. In a world fixated on the erasure of Black woman essence, I consider it’s our responsibility as their matriarchs and caretakers to supply Black ladies with instruments that amplify their voices, affirm their Black girlhood, and fortify their civic management. Our programming and methodology prepare ladies to make use of media as an advocacy and community-building software. By way of GLMPI Talks, ladies will construct a platform that harnesses their energy by way of illustration, amplification, social-emotional wellness, and profession exploration in media. That is the passport to their true liberation and international citizenship.” says, GLMPI Founder and Government Director, La’Keisha Grey-Sewell.
The first purpose is to supply catalytic coaching in media literacy and digital storytelling for Black ladies. The award will fund GLMPI Talks: Turning into Her, an all-girls discuss present curated by Women Like Me Challenge, Inc. Its goal is to coach Black ladies to ship their worldview by way of transmedia platforms akin to video, podcasts, and dwell social media platforms.
Furthermore, the BGFF award will help the imaginative and prescient of GLMPI Talks: Turning into Her’s to create a group of rising Black woman voices who bond and be taught beside each other by way of their shared passions for the media business. Contributors will acquire expertise, construct their digital portfolio, and finally land an internship and or job within the discipline. The peer-powered discuss present produced by GLMPI ladies is created to amplify their experiences, share sources, and create a platform for sisterhood. The reveals are slated to start later this 12 months.
About Women Like Me Challenge Inc.:
The mission of GLMPI is to assist African-American ladies ages 11-17 critically look at social, cultural, and political ideologies in media in order that they’ll be capable of overcome stigmas and destructive stereotypes. As well as, we equip them with the instruments and techniques to grow to be influential, impartial digital storytellers who remodel their communities and foster international sisterhood. This system intends to function a resourceful career-driven program within the Chicagoland space, by making a secure area for younger ladies of coloration between the ages of 12-18 who aspire to pursue careers within the media business.
Black Woman Freedom Fund (BGFF)
Black Woman Freedom Fund (BGFF), an initiative of Grantmakers for Women of Colour (G4GC), introduced its second spherical of grantmaking because the fund’s launch in September 2020! With the steerage of our Grantmaking Council, made up of six Black ladies ages 14-22, G4GC awarded grants totaling over $four million to 68 organizations centering on the management and organizing capability of Black ladies, femmes, and gender-expansive youth in 23 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.
