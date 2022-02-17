Gisin wins women’s combined gold, Shiffrin skis out

Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin defended her Olympic title, winning back-to-back golds in the women’s combined. She won with a time of 2:25.67, 1.05 ahead of countrywoman Wendy Holdener. Italy’s Federica Brignone finished with the bronze medal.

Switzerland has dominated the Alpine events at the 2022 Winter Games. It was the fifth gold for the Swiss team and the second medal for both Gisin and Holdener. Gisin won bronze in the super-G while Holdener claimed bronze in the slalom.

Czech skier/snowboarder Ester Ledecka fell just short of the podium. Ledecka is traditionally better in her snowboarding events, winning back-to-back golds in the parallel giant slalom. However, she surprised everyone in 2018 when she won the super-G.

After the downhill portion, American Mikaela Shiffrin was heavily favorited to win gold. She was in fifth entering the slalom portion. This time around, she made it past the fifth gate, but ran into trouble further down on the course losing control and skied off the course. This race was her final opportunity to win an individual medal at the 2022 Winter Games.

American Patricia Mangan finished in 11th. Shiffrin wasn’t the only American to not finish the course. Isabella Wright and Keely Cashman also skied out.

