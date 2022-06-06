Glenmede Appoints Mark R. Parthemer as Florida Regional Director and Chief Wealth Strategist

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glenmede, a privately held and independently owned funding and wealth administration company, launched the appointment of Mark R. Parthemer because the Florida Regional Director, reporting to Adam Douberly, Director of Enlargement Markets for Personal Wealth. Mr. Parthemer has moreover been named Chief Wealth Strategist, reporting to David Plotts, Director of Wealth Technique and Planning for the company. Mr. Parthemer depends in Palm Seaside, Florida, and is chargeable for the continued buildout of Glenmede’s presence inside the space.

“Mark’s appointment reaffirms our longstanding dedication to serving present and potential purchasers by means of a staff of deeply-experienced professionals,” talked about Mr. Douberly. “Mark is a longtime chief within the Florida area and shall be extremely instrumental in main our progress and enlargement out there. We’re thrilled to have him be a part of the agency.”

Mr. Parthemer may be making use of his intensive expertise to Glenmede’s Wealth Technique workers as Chief Wealth Strategist. On this place, Mr. Parthemer is chargeable for creating and talking the company’s place and method concerning delicate tax, property planning and fiduciary points pertinent to households of great wealth and their advisors.

“As we plan for our future, we place growing significance on the advantages that our purchasers and intermediaries derive from our forward-thinking methods and the well timed communication of these insights. Mark’s repute as a number one business strategist will broaden alternatives to reveal the distinctive, complete planning capabilities that we ship to our purchasers,” talked about Mr. Plotts.

Mr. Parthemer is a Fellow of the American Faculty of Trusts and Estates Counsel. He’s a frequent speaker on superior factors involving property and perception planning, fiduciary apply and tax developments at nationwide conferences for ACTEC, the American Bar Affiliation, the Heckerling Institute and various totally different tax institutes all through the nation. He’s the creator of fairly a number of articles revealed in expert journals and is Affiliate Editor and Columnist for the Journal of Monetary Providers Professionals.

Previous to changing into a member of Glenmede, Mr. Parthemer was Managing Director, Personal Shopper Service, for TIAA, the place he led the ultra-high-net-worth group. Earlier roles included Managing Director and Senior Fiduciary Counsel at Bessemer Belief Firm and Senior Tax expert at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr. Parthemer earned a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science from Franklin & Marshall Faculty and Juris Physician from The Dickinson College of Regulation, Penn State College. He’s a member of the Florida Bankers Affiliation Govt Council, Previous Chair of the Laws Committee and Incoming Board Chair. He may be Group Vice Chair of the American Bar Affiliation, RPTE Non-Tax Points, and a member of the Palm Seaside County Property Planning Council.

