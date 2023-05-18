Global temperatures will hit record highs over next 5 years, world meteorological org says





According to a contemporary record via the (*5*) Meteorological Organization, international temperatures are projected to succeed in exceptional ranges over the next 5 years. The record predicts that there’s a 98% probability that a minimum of one of the crucial next 5 years will check in as the most up to date ever. The present record holder for warmest 12 months on record is 2016.

This alarming record highlights the pressing want for fast motion to mitigate the negative results of local weather trade. In an effort to boost consciousness and advertise motion, CBS News local weather reporter Cara Korte has supplied treasured insights into the problem.

To keep knowledgeable on breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting, customers can allow browser notifications from CBS News. Stay forward of the curve and keep acutely aware of the most recent traits as we paintings to deal with this devastating international factor.