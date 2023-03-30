GloRilla is the face of a Tommy Jeans campaign

As GloRilla continues to blossom in her music career, she’s making her way to the world of fashion. The rapper is now the face of Tommy Jeans’ newest collaboration with luxury streetwear brand Aries.

“I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” GloRilla tells Paper of her latest venture. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.”

“I feel highly favored, because it could have been anyone else but me,” she continues. “I gotta make sure I keep it going. Memphis is getting the notoriety it deserves.”

Photos from GloRilla’s campaign shoot show her donning baggy two-tone jeans, oversized T-shirts, mesh and printed elastic test fabrics from the Mel Renée-styled collection. The campaign also includes a film soundtracked to an instrumental version of GloRilla’s “Unh Unh” that features U.K. grime artist Novelist, and Aries family Kirbs and 5EB, who are also in the campaign cookbook.

The track speaks to the collection’s sustainable counterpart, Tommy x Aries: Remade, which revitalizes pieces made of post-consumer waste and surplus materials.

“It’s refreshing to me, because I love the old-school and being able to bring it to my generation,” says GloRilla, who shared snaps from the shoot on her socials.

The collection will be available on tommy.com and at select Tommy Jeans stores beginning March 31.