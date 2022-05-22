Business

GogoBusinessAviationtoLaunchLEOGlobalBroadbandService|News

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

SystemFeaturesSmallAntennaandOneAVANCELRUtoFitonBusinessAircraftofAnySize

GENEVA,May22,2022/PRNewswire/–EBACE –GogoBusinessAviation(NASDAQ:GOGO)todayannounceditwilllaunchthefirstglobalbroadbandserviceinbusinessaviationtouseanelectronicallysteeredantenna(ESA)onalowearthorbit(LEO)satellitenetwork.

Gogo’sexclusiveantennaassembly,designedinconjunctionwithHughesNetworkSystems,LLC(Hughes),willbesmallenoughforinstallationonthefuselageofbusinessaircraftfromsuperlightjetsandlargeturbopropstoultralong-rangejets,andwilloperateonOneWeb’shigh-speed,low-latencybroadbandglobalnetwork.

Toaccessthenetwork,thenewservicewillrequirejustoneGogoAVANCELRUinsidetheaircraft,whichmeansexistingAVANCEcustomerswillonlyhavetoinstalltheESAantenna,withasinglecableforpowerin,andasinglecablefordataout.

“Thiswillbeafastandaffordablebroadbandsystemthatwillprovidebest-in-classglobalperformanceonthebroadestrangeofaircraftinbusinessaviation,”saidSergioAguirre,GogoBusinessAviation’spresidentandchiefoperatingofficer.”Wewanttogiveeveryoneinbusinessaviationtheabilitytohaveanexceptionalbroadbandexperienceregardlessofwheretheyfly,orwhatsizeaircrafttheyfly.”

TheOneWebnetworkwilldeliverperformancecomparabletoterrestrialbroadbandservices,withgame-changinglowlatencythatissignificantlylessthangeostationarysatellites(GEOs).Amultitudeofuserswillbeabletosimultaneouslyperformdata-heavyinteractiveonlineactivitiessuchasconductingsimultaneouslivevideoconferences,accessingcloudsolutionssuchasOffice365,watchingliveTV,streamingvideoapplicationslikeTikTok,andmuchmore.

“OuragreementwithGogoBusinessAviationrepresentsaleapforwardforbusinessaviationconnectivity,”saidBenGriffin,vicepresidentMobilityatOneWeb.”ByharnessingthepowerofourLEOconstellationtodeliverrobust,consistent,andreliableglobalcoverage,OneWebandGogowillbeabletoofferanunmatchedexperiencetobusinessjetoperatorsandpassengersworldwide.”

OneWeb’sLEOconstellationisfullyfundedandwillconsistof648satellites,428ofwhichhavealreadybeenlaunched.

“Theworldhasbeenwaitingforahighperformance,cost-effective,flatpanelantennasolutiontorealizetheglobal,high-speed,low-latencypromiseofLEOsatellitebroadband–andHugheshasdelivered,”saidRezaRasoulian,vicepresident,Hughes.”Gogo’sselectionoftheHughesESAsolutionaffirmsourengineeringexcellenceandunlocksthevalueofOneWeb’sglobalcapacityforhigh-speed,inflightbroadbandanywhereontheplanet.”

UnlikeGEOsolutions,Gogo’sLEOservicewillincludeonefuselage-mountedunitwithanintegratedantenna,modem,powersupplyandRFconverter;willonlyrequire28voltsofDCpower;willnotrelyonaircraft-positioningdata;andwillincludeanAVANCErouter.

“We’vedesignedthesystemtoreducecostsbysimplifyingtheinstallation,”Aguirrecontinued.”Wehavelongdeliveredaffordable,high-qualityconnectivity,andaward-winningcustomerservicetoaircraftownersinNorthAmerica,andnowwewanttobringthosesamebenefitstoallaircraftownersintherestoftheworld.”

ForcustomerswithanAVANCEL3orL5systeminNorthAmerica,theuniquemulti-bearercapabilityoftheAVANCEplatformwillallowGogotocombinecapacityfromOneWeb’sLEOsatellitenetworkwithGogo’sATGnetworktodeliverevenhighercapacitythanLEOalonecanprovide.

TheGogobroadbandserviceforbusinessaviationwillbeavailablesoonaftertheOneWebnetworkisfullylaunchedandcommerciallyavailable.

Gogowillprovideglobalcustomersupportthroughitsnetworkof118authorizeddealers,including24thatoperateoutsidetheUnitedStates,servingGogo’smore-than-1000non-U.S.narrowbandsatellitecustomersthattodayoperatein83countriesaroundtheworld.

AboutGogo

Gogoistheworld’slargestproviderofbroadbandconnectivityservicesforthebusinessaviationmarket. Weofferacustomizablesuiteofsmartcabinsystemsforhighlyintegratedconnectivity,inflightentertainmentandvoicesolutions.Gogo’sproductsandservicesareinstalledonthousandsofbusinessaircraftofallsizesandmissiontypesfromturbopropstothelargestglobaljets,andareutilizedbythelargestfractionalownershipoperators,charteroperators,corporateflightdepartmentsandindividuals.

Asof March31,2022,therewere2,699businessaircraftflyingwithGogo’sAVANCEL5orL3systeminstalled,6,526aircraftflyingwithitsATGsystemsonboard,and4,522aircraftwithnarrowbandsatelliteconnectivityinstalled.Connectwithusatbusiness.gogoair.com.

AboutOneWeb

OneWebisaglobalcommunicationsnetworkpoweredfromspace,headquarteredinLondon,enablingconnectivityforgovernments, businesses, andcommunities.ItisimplementingaconstellationofLowEarthOrbitsatelliteswithanetworkofglobalgatewaystationsandarangeofuserterminalstoprovideanaffordable,fast,high-bandwidthandlow-latencycommunicationsservice,connectedtotheIoTfutureandapathwayto5Gforeveryone,everywhere.Findoutmoreat http://www.oneweb.world

AboutHughesNetworkSystems

HughesNetworkSystems,LLC(HUGHES),aninnovatorinsatelliteandmulti-transporttechnologiesandnetworksfor50years,providesbroadbandequipmentandservices;managedservicesfeaturingsmart,software-definednetworking;andend-to-endnetworkoperationformillionsofconsumers,businesses,governmentsandcommunitiesworldwide.TheHughesflagshipinternetservice,HughesNet®,connectsmillionsofpeopleacrosstheAmericas,andtheHughesJUPITER™Systempowersinternetaccessfortensofmillionsmoreworldwide.Hughessuppliesmorethanhalftheglobalsatelliteterminalmarkettoleadingsatelliteoperators,in-flightserviceproviders,mobilenetworkoperatorsandmilitarycustomers.Amanagednetworkservicesprovider,Hughessupportsnearly500,000enterprisesiteswithitsHughesON™portfolioofwiredandwirelesssolutions.HeadquarteredinGermantown,Maryland,USA,HughesisownedbyEchoStar.Tolearnmore,visitwww.hughes.comorfollowHughesConnectsonTwitterandLinkedIn.

AboutEchoStar

EchoStarCorporation(NASDAQ:SATS)isapremierglobalproviderofsatellitecommunicationsolutions.HeadquarteredinEnglewood,Colo.,andconductingbusinessaroundtheglobe,EchoStarisapioneerinsecurecommunicationstechnologiesthroughitsHughesNetworkSystemsandEchoStarSatelliteServicesbusinesssegments.Formoreinformation,visitwww.echostar.com.Follow@EchoStaronTwitter.

MediaRelationsContacts:                                                     GogoInvestorRelationsContact:

DaveMellin,GogoBusinessAviation                     WilliamDavis                    

+1720-840-4788                                     +1917-519-6994

[email protected]                                                               [email protected]   

AlisonChambers,EmeraldMedia,forOneWeb                         SharynNerenberg,Hughes

Office:+44(0)1420560094                            +1301-428-7124

Mobile:+44(0)7721882939                                                     [email protected] 

[email protected]

CautionaryNoteRegardingForward-LookingStatements

Certaindisclosuresinthispressreleaseincludeforward-lookingstatementswithinthemeaningofthePrivateSecuritiesLitigationReformActof1995.  Theseforward-lookingstatementsinclude,withoutlimitation,statementsregardingourbusinessoutlook,industry,businessstrategy,plans,goalsandexpectationsconcerningourmarketposition,internationalexpansion,futuretechnologies,futureoperations,margins,profitability,futureefficiencies,capitalexpenditures,liquidityandcapitalresourcesandotherfinancialandoperatinginformation.Whenusedinthisdiscussion,thewords”anticipate,””assume,””believe,””budget,””continue,””could,””estimate,””expect,””intend,””may,””plan,””potential,””predict,””project,””should,””will,””future”andthenegativeoftheseorsimilartermsandphrasesareintendedtoidentifyforward-lookingstatementsinthispressrelease.

Forward-lookingstatementsreflectourcurrentexpectationsregardingfutureevents,resultsoroutcomes.Theseexpectationsmayormaynotberealized.Althoughwebelievetheexpectationsreflectedintheforward-lookingstatementsarereasonable,wecangiveyounoassurancetheseexpectationswillprovetohavebeencorrect.Someoftheseexpectationsmaybebaseduponassumptions,dataorjudgmentsthatprovetobeincorrect.Actualevents,resultsandoutcomesmaydiffermateriallyfromourexpectationsduetoavarietyofknownandunknownrisks,uncertaintiesandotherfactors.Althoughitisnotpossibletoidentifyalloftheserisksandfactors,theyinclude,amongothers,ourabilitytoeffectivelyevaluateandpursuestrategicopportunities.

Additionalinformationconcerningtheseandotherfactorscanbefoundunderthecaption”RiskFactors”inourannualreportonForm10-KfortheyearendedDec.31,2021asfiledwiththeSecuritiesandExchangeCommission(“SEC”)onMarch3,2022,andinourquarterlyreportonForm10-QasfiledwiththeSEConMay5,2022.

Anyoneofthesefactorsoracombinationofthesefactorscouldmateriallyaffectourfinancialconditionorfutureresultsofoperationsandcouldinfluencewhetheranyforward-lookingstatementscontainedinthisreportultimatelyprovetobeaccurate.Ourforward-lookingstatementsarenotguaranteesoffutureperformance,andyoushouldnotplaceunduerelianceonthem.Allforward-lookingstatementsspeakonlyasofthedatemadeandweundertakenoobligationtoupdateorrevisepubliclyanyforward-lookingstatements,whetherasaresultofnewinformation,futureeventsorotherwise.

Vieworiginalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-business-aviation-to-launch-leo-global-broadband-service-301552495.html

SOURCEGogoBusinessAviation







Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram