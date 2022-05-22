GogoBusinessAviationtoLaunchLEOGlobalBroadbandService|News

SystemFeaturesSmallAntennaandOneAVANCELRUtoFitonBusinessAircraftofAnySize
Gogo’sexclusiveantennaassembly,designedinconjunctionwithHughesNetworkSystems,LLC(Hughes),willbesmallenoughforinstallationonthefuselageofbusinessaircraftfromsuperlightjetsandlargeturbopropstoultralong-rangejets,andwilloperateonOneWeb’shigh-speed,low-latencybroadbandglobalnetwork.
Toaccessthenetwork,thenewservicewillrequirejustoneGogoAVANCELRUinsidetheaircraft,whichmeansexistingAVANCEcustomerswillonlyhavetoinstalltheESAantenna,withasinglecableforpowerin,andasinglecablefordataout.
“Thiswillbeafastandaffordablebroadbandsystemthatwillprovidebest-in-classglobalperformanceonthebroadestrangeofaircraftinbusinessaviation,”said
TheOneWebnetworkwilldeliverperformancecomparabletoterrestrialbroadbandservices,withgame-changinglowlatencythatissignificantlylessthangeostationarysatellites(GEOs).Amultitudeofuserswillbeabletosimultaneouslyperformdata-heavyinteractiveonlineactivitiessuchasconductingsimultaneouslivevideoconferences,accessingcloudsolutionssuchasOffice365,watchingliveTV,streamingvideoapplicationslikeTikTok,andmuchmore.
“OuragreementwithGogoBusinessAviationrepresentsaleapforwardforbusinessaviationconnectivity,”said
OneWeb’sLEOconstellationisfullyfundedandwillconsistof648satellites,428ofwhichhavealreadybeenlaunched.
“Theworldhasbeenwaitingforahighperformance,cost-effective,flatpanelantennasolutiontorealizetheglobal,high-speed,low-latencypromiseofLEOsatellitebroadband–andHugheshasdelivered,”said
UnlikeGEOsolutions,Gogo’sLEOservicewillincludeonefuselage-mountedunitwithanintegratedantenna,modem,powersupplyandRFconverter;willonlyrequire28voltsofDCpower;willnotrelyonaircraft-positioningdata;andwillincludeanAVANCErouter.
“We’vedesignedthesystemtoreducecostsbysimplifyingtheinstallation,”Aguirrecontinued.”Wehavelongdeliveredaffordable,high-qualityconnectivity,andaward-winningcustomerservicetoaircraftownersin
ForcustomerswithanAVANCEL3orL5systemin
TheGogobroadbandserviceforbusinessaviationwillbeavailablesoonaftertheOneWebnetworkisfullylaunchedandcommerciallyavailable.
Gogowillprovideglobalcustomersupportthroughitsnetworkof118authorizeddealers,including24thatoperateoutside
AboutGogo
Gogoistheworld’slargestproviderofbroadbandconnectivityservicesforthebusinessaviationmarket. Weofferacustomizablesuiteofsmartcabinsystemsforhighlyintegratedconnectivity,inflightentertainmentandvoicesolutions.Gogo’sproductsandservicesareinstalledonthousandsofbusinessaircraftofallsizesandmissiontypesfromturbopropstothelargestglobaljets,andareutilizedbythelargestfractionalownershipoperators,charteroperators,corporateflightdepartmentsandindividuals.
Asof March31,2022,therewere2,699businessaircraftflyingwithGogo’sAVANCEL5orL3systeminstalled,6,526aircraftflyingwithitsATGsystemsonboard,and4,522aircraftwithnarrowbandsatelliteconnectivityinstalled.Connectwithusat
AboutOneWeb
OneWebisaglobalcommunicationsnetworkpoweredfromspace,headquarteredin
AboutHughesNetworkSystems
HughesNetworkSystems,LLC(HUGHES),aninnovatorinsatelliteandmulti-transporttechnologiesandnetworksfor50years,providesbroadbandequipmentandservices;managedservicesfeaturingsmart,software-definednetworking;andend-to-endnetworkoperationformillionsofconsumers,businesses,governmentsandcommunitiesworldwide.TheHughesflagshipinternetservice,HughesNet®,connectsmillionsofpeopleacrosstheAmericas,andtheHughesJUPITER™Systempowersinternetaccessfortensofmillionsmoreworldwide.Hughessuppliesmorethanhalftheglobalsatelliteterminalmarkettoleadingsatelliteoperators,in-flightserviceproviders,mobilenetworkoperatorsandmilitarycustomers.Amanagednetworkservicesprovider,Hughessupportsnearly500,000enterprisesiteswithitsHughesON™portfolioofwiredandwirelesssolutions.Headquarteredin
AboutEchoStar
EchoStarCorporation(NASDAQ:SATS)isapremierglobalproviderofsatellitecommunicationsolutions.Headquarteredin
MediaRelationsContacts: GogoInvestorRelationsContact:
DaveMellin,GogoBusinessAviation WilliamDavis
+1720-840-4788 +1917-519-6994
[email protected] [email protected]
Office:+44(0)1420560094 +1301-428-7124
Mobile:+44(0)7721882939 [email protected]
CautionaryNoteRegardingForward-LookingStatements
Certaindisclosuresinthispressreleaseincludeforward-lookingstatementswithinthemeaningofthePrivateSecuritiesLitigationReformActof1995. Theseforward-lookingstatementsinclude,withoutlimitation,statementsregardingourbusinessoutlook,industry,businessstrategy,plans,goalsandexpectationsconcerningourmarketposition,internationalexpansion,futuretechnologies,futureoperations,margins,profitability,futureefficiencies,capitalexpenditures,liquidityandcapitalresourcesandotherfinancialandoperatinginformation.Whenusedinthisdiscussion,thewords”anticipate,””assume,””believe,””budget,””continue,””could,””estimate,””expect,””intend,””may,””plan,””potential,””predict,””project,””should,””will,””future”andthenegativeoftheseorsimilartermsandphrasesareintendedtoidentifyforward-lookingstatementsinthispressrelease.
Forward-lookingstatementsreflectourcurrentexpectationsregardingfutureevents,resultsoroutcomes.Theseexpectationsmayormaynotberealized.Althoughwebelievetheexpectationsreflectedintheforward-lookingstatementsarereasonable,wecangiveyounoassurancetheseexpectationswillprovetohavebeencorrect.Someoftheseexpectationsmaybebaseduponassumptions,dataorjudgmentsthatprovetobeincorrect.Actualevents,resultsandoutcomesmaydiffermateriallyfromourexpectationsduetoavarietyofknownandunknownrisks,uncertaintiesandotherfactors.Althoughitisnotpossibletoidentifyalloftheserisksandfactors,theyinclude,amongothers,ourabilitytoeffectivelyevaluateandpursuestrategicopportunities.
Additionalinformationconcerningtheseandotherfactorscanbefoundunderthecaption”RiskFactors”inourannualreportonForm10-Kfortheyearended
Anyoneofthesefactorsoracombinationofthesefactorscouldmateriallyaffectourfinancialconditionorfutureresultsofoperationsandcouldinfluencewhetheranyforward-lookingstatementscontainedinthisreportultimatelyprovetobeaccurate.Ourforward-lookingstatementsarenotguaranteesoffutureperformance,andyoushouldnotplaceunduerelianceonthem.Allforward-lookingstatementsspeakonlyasofthedatemadeandweundertakenoobligationtoupdateorrevisepubliclyanyforward-lookingstatements,whetherasaresultofnewinformation,futureeventsorotherwise.
SOURCEGogoBusinessAviation