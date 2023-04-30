Golden Beach Police sergeant hospitalized after pursuit of stolen car leads to bailout, shooting; 2 arrested – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Early Saturday morning, a car chase between Sunny Isles Beach Police and Golden Beach Police and two suspects in a 2015 grey Nissan Altima turned into violent when the suspects crashed right into a police cruiser after which later proceeded to fireplace gunshots in Hollywood. The suspects deserted their automobile and started to flee on foot. During this foot pursuit, a Golden Beach Police sergeant was once shot two times within the arm and brought to Memorial Regional Hospital. The suspects had been later apprehended, and the shooter was once taken into custody and charged with tried homicide. The suspect who stole the car was once additionally arrested.

According to Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, the Golden Beach Police sergeant, Joseph Bautista, was once shot all through the foot pursuit, however his situation has now stabilized. He was once set to go through surgical operation on the health center. As of overdue Saturday night time, there was once no replace on his unencumber from the health center.

The National Fraternal Order of Police condemned the violence against the women and men of legislation enforcement and instructed society to chorus from violence towards the officials. The law enforcement officials concerned within the case and quite a lot of departments checked in on and supported their brother in blue right through the day.

Any republishing or redistrubtion of this subject material is exactly prohibited and may lead to criminal motion.

(*2*)

Stay Up-to-Date with Our Newsletter