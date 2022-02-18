Golden Hurricane gets much-needed win over Bearcats | TU Sports Extra

“I thought we played great D,” Haith said, complimenting the Hurricane’s defensive closeouts on Cincinnati’s “(Steph) Currys,” a coaching cue for which Haith nicknames opposing sharpshooters.
“We wanted to make sure we had tight closeouts with high hands,” Haith said, “and I thought our guys did a great job.”
Trailing Jackson and Horne for TU were Rey Idowu, who shot 5-of-7 for 14 points, Pritchard’s 11, and Sam Griffin’s nine points.
Ahead of a four-game road streak that won’t put the Hurricane in the Reynolds Center again until March 2, Jackson didn’t understate the importance of beating Cincinnati.
“(The win) gave us a lot of confidence, and it shows that we’re a team to be feared, it showed us that we can play against anybody,” Jackson said.
TU travels to Orlando for a quick turnaround Monday night against Central Florida, which was rescheduled from Jan. 8.
CINCINNATI (16-8): Ado 0-1 0-0 0, Adams-Woods 4-17 2-3 10, Davenport 5-12 2-2 15, DeJulius 9-20 2-5 23, Newman 2-6 0-0 5, Koval 1-3 3-3 5, Madsen 3-6 0-0 9, Saunders 3-6 0-0 8, Lakhin 1-2 0-0 2, Hensley 0-1 0-0 0, Oguama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-74 9-13 77.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL