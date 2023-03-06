Golden State faces Oklahoma City on 6-game road skid

Golden State Warriors (34-31, 5th within the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (30-34, twelfth within the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits Oklahoma City having a look to finish its six-game road shedding streak.

The Thunder are 17-22 in convention play. Oklahoma City is 2nd within the Western Conference scoring 118.2 issues whilst taking pictures 47.0% from the sphere.

The Warriors are 22-16 in Western Conference play. Golden State ranks 2nd within the Western Conference taking pictures 38.3% from deep. Gary Payton II paces the Warriors taking pictures 52.9% from 3-point vary.

The groups play for the 3rd time this season. The Warriors received the remaining matchup 141-114 on Feb. 7. Klay Thompson scored 42 issues to assist lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Joe is taking pictures 44.3% from past the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers in keeping with recreation for the Thunder, whilst averaging 9.1 issues. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.3 issues and four.6 assists over the past 10 video games for Oklahoma City.

Thompson is averaging 22.1 issues for the Warriors. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the past 10 video games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 121.3 issues, 42.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.6 steals and a pair of.9 blocks in keeping with recreation whilst taking pictures 46.8% from the sphere. Their fighters have averaged 116.4 issues in keeping with recreation.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 114.9 issues, 45.5 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.0 steals and three.6 blocks in keeping with recreation whilst taking pictures 46.6% from the sphere. Their fighters have averaged 110.6 issues.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (non-public), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this tale the usage of era equipped by way of Data Skrive and information from Sportradar.