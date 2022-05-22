Front Page

Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Questionable For Game 3: Can Dallas Mavs Take Advantage?

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Just like in their second-round series against the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves in a 2-0 series hole against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. A series tie was there for the taking, but Dallas choked away a 19-point lead in Game 2 on Friday night.

The Mavs have shown resiliency in these playoffs, as they’ve come back from series deficits twice, including their first-round series against the Utah Jazz with superstar Luka Doncic missing the first three games. However, coming back against this championship-tested Warriors group presents an even tougher challenge.

