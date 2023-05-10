Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

The Los Angeles Lakers can be dealing with off towards the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The recreation will happen at Chase Center in San Francisco, California and can be broadcasted on TNT. The common season data for those groups are Los Angeles 43-39 and Golden State 44-38. As of now, the present sequence standings are 1 for Golden State and three for Los Angeles.

What to Know

The upcoming recreation between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers can be a Western Conference playoff contest going down on the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The recreation time is 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and can be broadcasted on TNT. The Warriors can be in search of redemption after their loss towards the Lakers within the closing fit between the 2 groups. The ultimate rating on Monday used to be 104-101 in prefer of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Golden State Warriors had a excellent lead of 73-61 with simply over 5 mins final within the 3rd quarter however had been not able to handle it. Stephen Curry, a outstanding member of the Warriors, had an unbelievable recreation and scored 31 issues and controlled 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

The Lakers are these days forward within the sequence with 3 wins whilst the Warriors are trailing with only one win. The consequence of the sport can be up to date on CBS Sports.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center– San Francisco, California

Chase Center– San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The newest NBA odds expect Golden State Warriors to be a forged 7-point favourite over the Los Angeles Lakers. The over/below is ready at 226 issues. SportsLine’s complex laptop style gives NBA choices for every recreation, together with the approaching Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers recreation. Check out their research at SportsLine.