Golfer makes history as first person with Down syndrome to compete in college championship

Amy Bockerstette has earned her nickname Wonderful Amy. She is the primary individual with Down syndrome to compete in a nationwide collegiate athletic championship. Simply by teeing off on Monday, Bockerstette is a winner.
“I like assembly new pals on the tournaments, I’ve enjoyable,” she stated about why she loves the sport.
“We joke in our household that Amy performs golf so as to meet new pals,” her dad, Joe, stated.
Bockerstette’s dad is all the time by her facet as her caddie. “I really like being with my dad. He is an incredible man,” Bockerstette stated. “He is my greatest father ever.”
Her dad stated it is also significant to him as a result of “among the most enjoyable moments of my life have been on the golf course together with her.”
A type of moments got here in 2019 when she awed professional golfer Gary Woodland, and the world, by making par on the notoriously tough 16th gap at TPC Scottsdale. The video of the second went viral and has been seen greater than 51 million instances.
However Bockerstette’s story is extra about not setting limits on yourselves than it’s about golf.
“You understand, you undergo early grieving about what you have given up together with your little one with a incapacity,” her dad stated. “What I’ve subsequently discovered is, that was fairly foolish. The lesson there may be you simply cannot put limits on folks there. It was ridiculous for me to assume that Amy could not obtain what she’s achieved.”
With what she’s achieved, Bockerstette’s recommendation for a tricky shot will be life recommendation for all of us. “I acquired this. Yeah, I acquired this,” she tells herself.