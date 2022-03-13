Gonzaga grabs the top seed as the field is set for the men’s NCAA Tournament







Gonzaga acquired the highest general seed for the NCAA Match, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor becoming a member of the Zags as No. 1s. The March Insanity bracket got here out Sunday for a match that begins with early-round video games Tuesday and concludes with the Remaining 4 in New Orleans on April 2. The championship recreation is April 4. This marks the return to the primary “regular” match since 2019, with groups scattering to jam-packed arenas in eight cities for the primary weekend, then to 4 completely different locations for Candy 16 earlier than the enjoyable ends within the Massive Simple for the semifinals and title recreation. “This was a extremely particular yr as a result of all of us realized what we missed,” mentioned Villanova coach Jay Wright, whose group, a No. 2 seed, received the Massive East title in entrance of a packed home at Madison Sq. Backyard. The match was scratched in 2020 as a result of then-erupting COVID-19 pandemic. Final yr, all of the groups performed in entrance of restricted crowds in a makeshift bubble in and round Indianapolis. One factor that is still the identical: Final yr’s finalists, Gonzaga and Baylor, are high seeds, with the Zags the 15-Four favourite to win all of it, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona was subsequent at 6-1, adopted by No. 2 seed Kentucky (15-2) and Baylor (11-1). Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final match has Duke taking part in as a No. 2 seed within the super-stacked West, that means he might need to get previous Gonzaga within the regional ultimate to make his 13th Remaining 4. It is one factor to face a tricky bracket, fairly one other to not be in it in any respect. Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M had been the “first 4 out,” that means there’s nonetheless a glimmer of hope for them if a group should make a late withdrawal attributable to COVID-19. Groups that simply snuck in included No. 12 seeds Wyoming and Indiana. The Hoosiers are one among a nation-leading 9 groups to make it from the Massive Ten. The Massive East, Massive 12 and Southeastern Convention positioned six groups every. You will discover the complete bracket here.





