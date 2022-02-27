Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s score: No. 23 Gaels upset No. 1 Zags, snapping their 17-game winning streak

No. 23 Saint Mary’s denied No. 1 Gonzaga its 35th straight West Coast Conference victory on Saturday and handed the Bulldogs their first loss since Dec. 4 with a 67-57 upset that will send the Zags into the postseason on a sour note. Tommy Kuhse and and Matthias Tass led the way for Saint Mary’s to snap Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak.

Gonzaga entered Saturday’s loss as the projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm. Even with the loss, the Zags will remain as the projected top seed. Saint Mary’s entered as a projected No. 6 seed and could be in line for a bump.

Saint Mary’s extended its home-winning streak to 18 games and snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Zags with the victory. Their last victory against Gonzaga came in 2019 when the Bulldogs were also ranked No. 1. Gonzaga (24-3, 13-1 WCC) needed the win to secure its second straight undefeated regular season in WCC competition and third in the last four seasons.

But the Gaels (24-6, 12-3) proved tougher for the Zags in a road rematch than they were in a 74-58 Gonzaga home win on Feb. 12.

It was the final regular season game for both teams before the WCC Tournament begins Thursday in Las Vegas. Gonzaga and St. Mary’s will each be off until the semifinals on March 7 by virtue of finishing No. 1 and No. 2 in the league standings. That sets up a potential rematch in the WCC Tournament title game on March 8.