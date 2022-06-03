Gonzalo Lopez, on the run since escaping prison bus, killed in shootout with police after killing family of 5

A convicted assassin on the run since escaping a jail bus after stabbing its driver final month was shot lifeless by legislation enforcement late Thursday after he killed a household of 5 and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas jail system spokesman stated.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was killed about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in Jourdanton, Texas, about 35 miles south of San Antonio, stated Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Division of Felony Justice.

“Legislation enforcement in Atascosa County situated the stolen automobile, disabled it with spike strips, and gunfire ensued,” Clark stated in a press release. No officers had been wounded, he stated.

Lopez was killed in an alternate of gunfire about 220 miles southwest of Centerville, Texas, the place Clark stated Lopez had killed a Houston household of 5 at their cabin and stolen their pickup truck.

Undated picture offered by the Texas Division of Felony Justice reveals Gonzalo Lopez. Texas Division of Felony Justice through AP



The household had been seen alive earlier within the day, CBS Dallas reviews.

Lopez was considered hiding within the woods within the neighborhood of the cabin when officers acquired a name from somebody involved after not listening to from an aged relative, Clark stated.

“He broke into the residence and dedicated these murders,” an official informed CBS Dallas.

Officers went to the household’s cabin alongside Texas Route 7 west of Centerville about 6 p.m. Thursday and located the our bodies of 1 grownup and 4 minors, three of them youngsters. Identities weren’t launched, however their white pickup truck was gone, Clark stated.

Lopez was believed to have pushed the truck from the search space, he stated.

Lopez was a former member of the Mexican Mafia jail gang and had ties to South Texas, he stated.

The household was thought to have arrived Thursday morning on the cabin, which they owned, Clark stated. The 5 are believed to have been killed Thursday afternoon and had no hyperlink to Lopez, he stated.

Lopez, 46, had been the topic of an intense search since his escape from the jail bus Could 12.

He was being transported in a caged space of the bus from a jail in Gatesville, greater than 100 miles west of the place the place he escaped, to 1 in Huntsville for a medical appointment when he escaped in Leon County, a rural space between Dallas and Houston, the Texas Division of Felony Justice has stated.

Centerville is the county seat of Leon County, which has roughly 16,000 residents and is about 50 miles north of the state’s Huntsville jail headquarters.

The division has stated Lopez by some means freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, reduce by means of the expanded steel of the cage and crawled from the underside. He then attacked the driving force, who stopped the bus and received into an altercation with Lopez, they usually each finally received off the bus.

A second officer on the rear of the bus then exited and approached Lopez, who received again on the bus and began driving down the highway, the division stated.

The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by capturing the rear tire, the division stated. The bus then traveled a brief distance earlier than leaving the roadway, the place Lopez received out and bumped into the woods.

Sooner or later in the course of the escape, Lopez stabbed the driving force, whose wounds weren’t life-threatening, the division stated.

Lopez was serving a life jail sentence for a 2006 conviction of murdering a person alongside the Texas-Mexico border.

The U.S. Marshals Service launched images showing Lopez’s tattoos final week, CBS Dallas notes, and introduced {that a} mixed reward of as much as $50,000 was being provided for info resulting in his seize.

“He is artful,” Texas Division of Felony Justice spokesman Robert Hurst remarked to the station. “He is executed this earlier than down in South Texas in Webb County — he hid out for nearly 9 days.”