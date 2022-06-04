Space school college students excel in bigger coaching

College graduates

Ashley Smith, Ocala, Bachelor of Science diploma, Equine Research: Trade and Administration, College of New Hampshire

Jennifer Lynn Chapin, Ocala, Bachelor of Science diploma, Medical Laboratory Science, College of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Jamauri Bennett, Ocala, Japanese New Mexico College

Brandon Smith, Silver Springs, Japanese New Mexico College

President’s Record

Hiten Patel, Ocala, Tallahassee Group School

Brittany Jorif, Ocala, Tallahassee Group School

First Santiago As2 Santiago, Ocala, Tallahassee Group School

Josue Mato, Ocala, Tallahassee Group School

Dean’s Record

Emalee Edmisten, Ocala, Tallahassee Group School

Emily Stodghill, Ocala, Tallahassee Group School

Dawson Villella, Ocala, Tallahassee Group School

Ashley Carbajal, Citra, Tallahassee Group School

Caleb Waller, Ocala, Tallahassee Group School

Nicole Maybaum, Ocala, Tallahassee Group School

Kayla Jackson, Silver Springs, Tallahassee Group School

Shyenne Jacobs, Ocala, Tallahassee Group School

Kali Tucker, Ocala, Tallahassee Group School

Easton William Wheatley, Ocala, Southern Arkansas College

Leah Wilcox, Ocala, Georgia State College

David Sheilley, Ocala, Union College

Katherine Ross, Ocala, College of Notre Dame

Honor Roll

Anissa Nau, Ocala, College of Mississippi

College Board honors scholar essayists

The Marion County College Board honored scholar essayists all through its Might 24 meeting, according to an e mail from Delphine Herbert. The essayists from Marion County heart and extreme schools participated within the fourth annual essay contest sponsored by The

Bridges Challenge of Ocala-Marion County. The theme was bullying in native schools.

Excessive college honorees:

First place: Karlee Sexton, grade 9, a scholar of John Gibbs at Lake Weir Excessive College

Second place: Yahir Reyes, grade 9, a scholar of John Gibbs at Lake Weir Excessive College

Third place: Catherine Naked, grade 9, a scholar of John Gibbs at Lake Weir Excessive College

Honorable mentions: Savannah Delgado, grade 9; Jaylyn Wesley, grade 9; and Kite Little, grade 10; all school college students of John Gibbs at Lake Weir Excessive College

Center college honorees:

First place: Kaeleigh Golightly, grade 7, a scholar of Kimberly Harac and James Heruth at Liberty Center College

Second place: Kaleb Lopez, grade 6, a scholar of Pamela Earnest at Howard Center College

Third place: Alexander Hernandez, grade 6, a scholar of Pamela Earnest at Howard Center College

Honorable mentions: Armeen Shirazi, grade 8; Robert Means, grade 7; and Sherry Zhu, grade 7; all school college students of Pamela Earnest at Howard Center College

Kingdom of the Solar Live performance Band pronounces scholarship recipient

The Kingdom of the Solar Live performance Band recently launched Michael Jagiello as a result of the recipient of the third annual, and newly renamed, Les and Marcia Muncaster Scholarship, according to a press launch from Libby Morgan, treasurer of the Kingdom of the Solar Live performance Band.

Michael is a 17-year-old senior at Forest Excessive College. He began having fun with trumpet in sixth grade at Howard Center College, and he joined the Kingdom of the Solar Live performance Band when he was in eighth grade. He recently celebrated his fifth 12 months as a member of the band.

Michael can also be principal trumpet participant within the Alachua County Youth Orchestra and has been with the ensemble for 3 years. He has carried out in fairly a couple of honor bands, along with the Marion All-County Band, District 19 All-District Band and Jazz Band, the Florida All-State Band, and the NAFME All-Nationwide Band. Michael moreover performs at Solo and Ensemble yearly, and yearly has acquired a Superior at District, along with a Superior with Distinction at State diploma three situations.

He plans to attend the College of Florida within the autumn and pursue a double principal in music and laptop computer science.

Dunnellon Group Thrift Store donates $2,000 to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

Dunnellon Group Thrift Store volunteers Valerie Schaem and Leslie Roy recently launched a $2,000 take a look at to Dennis Kellenberger, donation relations officer for the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc., according to a press launch from Joann McCullough, publicity officer for the thrift retailer.

The ranch runs a variety of summer time season camps in Florida. The $2,000 pays for eight children from the upper Dunnellon area to spend a full week’s session at Camp Caruth in Inglis, the discharge talked about.

GFWC Girl’s Membership of Ocala honors and donates to native charities

The GFWC Girl’s Membership of Ocala held a luncheon to have time mothers and to honor a variety of organizations within the group, Debby Ivey talked about in an e mail.

The membership gave Challenge Hope of Ocala a donation take a look at for $1,500, and gave it handmade reward baggage with journals and pens for his or her 22 mothers. One of many mothers gave her testimony on the luncheon. The membership moreover took {the teenager} mothers to Arms of Mercy In all places in Belleview.

Donna Quinn acquired a take a look at for $300 from the membership for the Police Advocacy group for Home Violence.

The membership collected spiral notebooks and pens to offer to Don Scott from Misplaced and Discovered Restoration for its purchasers.

Dunnellon Excessive College’s JROTC Shade Guard performs at graduation

Dunnellon Excessive College’s JROTC Shade Guard members carried out a vital place in presenting the nation’s colors in the middle of the college’s graduation ceremony, which was held on the World Equestrian Middle on Might 27, Cadet Grant Brown talked about in an e mail.

The precision and skill required to hold out within the Shade Guard unit take hours of observe every week, Brown talked about within the e-mail.

“The Shade Guard unit serves as a stark reminder of army members’ sacrifices to maintain our nation protected,” Brown talked about. “Dunnellon Excessive College’s Shade Guard did an unbelievable job this 12 months serving with honor. From Cadet Yashi Hernandez’s memorial suppliers to DHS Commencement and Award Ceremonies, sporting events, parades, and

reveals within the group, the employees has served with honor and represented DHS in entrance of over 20,000 people.”

