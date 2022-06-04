Front Page Sports

Good news list in Marion County, Florida includes donations, graduations

June 4, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Space college students excel in increased schooling

College graduates

Ashley Smith, Ocala, Bachelor of Science diploma, Equine Research: Business and Administration, College of New Hampshire

Jennifer Lynn Chapin, Ocala, Bachelor of Science diploma, Medical Laboratory Science, College of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Jamauri Bennett, Ocala, Japanese New Mexico College

Brandon Smith, Silver Springs, Japanese New Mexico College

President’s Checklist

Hiten Patel, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Brittany Jorif, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty

First Santiago As2 Santiago, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Josue Mato, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Dean’s Checklist

Emalee Edmisten, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Emily Stodghill, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Dawson Villella, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Ashley Carbajal, Citra, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Caleb Waller, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Nicole Maybaum, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Kayla Jackson, Silver Springs, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Shyenne Jacobs, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Kali Tucker, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty

Easton William Wheatley, Ocala, Southern Arkansas College

Leah Wilcox, Ocala, Georgia State College

David Sheilley, Ocala, Union College

Katherine Ross, Ocala, College of Notre Dame

Honor Roll

Anissa Nau, Ocala, College of Mississippi

College Board honors scholar essayists

The Marion County College Board honored scholar essayists throughout its Might 24 assembly, based on an e mail from Delphine Herbert. The essayists from Marion County center and excessive colleges participated within the fourth annual essay contest sponsored by The



