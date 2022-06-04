Good news list in Marion County, Florida includes donations, graduations

Space college students excel in increased schooling
College graduates
Ashley Smith, Ocala, Bachelor of Science diploma, Equine Research: Business and Administration, College of New Hampshire
Jennifer Lynn Chapin, Ocala, Bachelor of Science diploma, Medical Laboratory Science, College of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Jamauri Bennett, Ocala, Japanese New Mexico College
Brandon Smith, Silver Springs, Japanese New Mexico College
President’s Checklist
Hiten Patel, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Brittany Jorif, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty
First Santiago As2 Santiago, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Josue Mato, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Dean’s Checklist
Emalee Edmisten, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Emily Stodghill, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Dawson Villella, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Ashley Carbajal, Citra, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Caleb Waller, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Nicole Maybaum, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Kayla Jackson, Silver Springs, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Shyenne Jacobs, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Kali Tucker, Ocala, Tallahassee Group Faculty
Easton William Wheatley, Ocala, Southern Arkansas College
Leah Wilcox, Ocala, Georgia State College
David Sheilley, Ocala, Union College
Katherine Ross, Ocala, College of Notre Dame
Honor Roll
Anissa Nau, Ocala, College of Mississippi
College Board honors scholar essayists
The Marion County College Board honored scholar essayists throughout its Might 24 assembly, based on an e mail from Delphine Herbert. The essayists from Marion County center and excessive colleges participated within the fourth annual essay contest sponsored by The
Bridges Venture of Ocala-Marion County. The theme was bullying in native colleges.
Highschool honorees:
First place: Karlee Sexton, grade 9, a scholar of John Gibbs at Lake Weir Excessive College
Second place: Yahir Reyes, grade 9, a scholar of John Gibbs at Lake Weir Excessive College
Third place: Catherine Naked, grade 9, a scholar of John Gibbs at Lake Weir Excessive College
Honorable mentions: Savannah Delgado, grade 9; Jaylyn Wesley, grade 9; and Kite Little, grade 10; all college students of John Gibbs at Lake Weir Excessive College
Center faculty honorees:
First place: Kaeleigh Golightly, grade 7, a scholar of Kimberly Harac and James Heruth at Liberty Center College
Second place: Kaleb Lopez, grade 6, a scholar of Pamela Earnest at Howard Center College
Third place: Alexander Hernandez, grade 6, a scholar of Pamela Earnest at Howard Center College
Honorable mentions: Armeen Shirazi, grade 8; Robert Means, grade 7; and Sherry Zhu, grade 7; all college students of Pamela Earnest at Howard Center College
Kingdom of the Solar Live performance Band proclaims scholarship recipient
The Kingdom of the Solar Live performance Band lately introduced Michael Jagiello because the recipient of the third annual, and newly renamed, Les and Marcia Muncaster Scholarship, based on a press launch from Libby Morgan, treasurer of the Kingdom of the Solar Live performance Band.
Michael is a 17-year-old senior at Forest Excessive College. He started enjoying trumpet in sixth grade at Howard Center College, and he joined the Kingdom of the Solar Live performance Band when he was in eighth grade. He lately celebrated his fifth 12 months as a member of the band.
Michael is also principal trumpet participant within the Alachua County Youth Orchestra and has been with the ensemble for 3 years. He has performed in quite a few honor bands, together with the Marion All-County Band, District 19 All-District Band and Jazz Band, the Florida All-State Band, and the NAFME All-Nationwide Band. Michael additionally performs at Solo and Ensemble every year, and every year has acquired a Superior at District, in addition to a Superior with Distinction at State degree three occasions.
He plans to attend the College of Florida within the fall and pursue a double main in music and laptop science.
Dunnellon Group Thrift Store donates $2,000 to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches
Dunnellon Group Thrift Store volunteers Valerie Schaem and Leslie Roy lately offered a $2,000 verify to Dennis Kellenberger, donation relations officer for the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc., based on a press launch from Joann McCullough, publicity officer for the thrift store.
The ranch runs a number of summer season camps in Florida. The $2,000 can pay for eight youngsters from the better Dunnellon space to spend a full week’s session at Camp Caruth in Inglis, the discharge stated.
GFWC Girl’s Membership of Ocala honors and donates to native charities
The GFWC Girl’s Membership of Ocala held a luncheon to have fun moms and to honor a number of organizations locally, Debby Ivey stated in an e mail.
The membership gave Venture Hope of Ocala a donation verify for $1,500, and gave it handmade present luggage with journals and pens for his or her 22 moms. One of many moms gave her testimony on the luncheon. The membership additionally took the teenager moms to Arms of Mercy In every single place in Belleview.
Donna Quinn acquired a verify for $300 from the membership for the Police Advocacy group for Home Violence.
The membership collected spiral notebooks and pens to offer to Don Scott from Misplaced and Discovered Restoration for its purchasers.
Dunnellon Excessive College’s JROTC Coloration Guard performs at commencement
Dunnellon Excessive College’s JROTC Coloration Guard members performed a vital position in presenting the nation’s colours through the faculty’s commencement ceremony, which was held on the World Equestrian Middle on Might 27, Cadet Grant Brown stated in an e mail.
The precision and ability required to carry out within the Coloration Guard unit take hours of follow each week, Brown stated within the e mail.
“The Coloration Guard unit serves as a stark reminder of army members’ sacrifices to maintain our nation protected,” Brown stated. “Dunnellon Excessive College’s Coloration Guard did an unbelievable job this 12 months serving with honor. From Cadet Yashi Hernandez’s memorial providers to DHS Commencement and Award Ceremonies, sporting occasions, parades, and
shows locally, the staff has served with honor and represented DHS in entrance of over 20,000 individuals.”
Ship objects to [email protected]