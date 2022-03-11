﻿’Good Trouble’ ﻿cast talks season four: “Some interesting stuff is coming up”

Freeform/Liliane Lathan

Season 4 of the hit Freeform present Good Hassle is right here! The primary episode is streaming now, and it is already spicing issues up with some massive adjustments.

A kind of adjustments will embrace seeing much more of Priscilla Quintana, who was promoted to a sequence common this season. She performs a pregnant Isabella within the sequence, and for these questioning if she’ll lastly give beginning, she tells ABC Audio, “we’ll simply have to attend and see.”

“Fingers crossed, however you by no means know,” she teases.

What Quintana will dish, although, is that viewers will get to see Isabella discover her personal voice and be taught to like herself.

“This season, she’s exploring extra of who she is. She’s discovering her personal voice,” she explains. “And probably the most vital issues that she does is she’s rising a life inside her and realizing that,” the actress provides. “Should you if you need to have the ability to totally love this human, you are rising inside you, it’s a must to love your self first, and she or he has by no means actually accomplished that earlier than.”

Additionally this season, Good Hassle introduces a brand new mysterious character — an investigative journalist named Joaquin — performed by Bryan Craig.

“[Joaquin] has come to L.A. and to the coterie on form of like secret private mission,” he shares. “Alongside the best way he clearly creates relationships with these folks and I am hoping even after he will get what he needs and finds his reply that he sticks round.”

Sadly, whether or not or not Joaquin will stick round, is a query even Craig would not know the reply to only but.

“It is humorous as a result of everybody thinks that now we have solutions and we actually by no means have solutions previous the script that is in entrance of us,” Craig says, earlier than including, “I believe some fascinating stuff is arising.”

