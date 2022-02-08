Goodell, civil rights leaders meet over Rooney Rule | Football

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of civil rights leaders called for replacing the Rooney Rule in a meeting Monday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Seeking specific recruiting and hiring procedures for NFL executive and coaching positions, they also sought “meaningful consequences for teams that do not abide by the rules.”
National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial, National Action Network Founder and President Rev. Al Sharpton, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President and CEO Melanie Campbell, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, and National African American Clergy Network co-convener Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner requested the meeting after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores accused the NFL and three teams — the Giants, Broncos and Dolphins — of racial discrimination in a proposed class-action lawsuit last week.
The Rooney Rule was established in 2003 and requires teams to interview candidates of color for head coaching and senior football operation positions.
“However well-intentioned, the effect of the Rooney Rule has been for team decision-makers to regard interviews with candidates of color as an extraneous step, rather than an integral part of the hiring process,” Morial said. “The gravity of the situation is long past the crisis point.”
There were three Black head coaches during the 2021 season, but Flores and Houston’s David Culley were fired in January. Flores was replaced by Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, while Culley was succeeded by Lovie Smith, who is Black and twice has been an NFL head coach.
“The Rooney Rule has been proven to be something the owners used to deceptively appear to be seeking real diversity,” Sharpton said. “We must have firm targets and timetables.”
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said of the meeting that was held virtually:
“We had a productive and thoughtful conversation as the NFL shares the goal of ensuring that everyone has equitable access to opportunity. We look forward to continuing the dialogue.”
The leaders said they welcomed Goodell’s previous announcement of an independent review of the NFL’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies and initiatives. They noted that the civil rights and racial justice community must be part of that review.
“It’s simply not enough for the league to declare its good intentions,” Johnson said. “This is a longstanding crisis that must be confronted with diligence and rigor.”
Williams-Skinner added that Flores’ action could be a catalyst for change.
“We agree that coach Flores’ lawsuit presents the league with an opportunity to engage in substantive change and we will do everything in our power to make sure that opportunity is not squandered,” she said.
There are 21 Super Bowl MVP winners currently in the Hall of Fame, with future locks (like Tom Brady, Ray Lewis and Aaron Rodgers) to follow. Brady is one of five players to win the award multiple times, along with Bart Starr (twice), Terry Bradshaw (twice), Joe Montana (three times) and Eli Manning (twice).
#1. Super Bowl I: QB Bart Starr, Green Bay Packers
Game score: Packers 35, Chiefs 10
Game stats: 16/23, 250 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
#2. Super Bowl II: QB Bart Starr, Green Bay Packers
Game score: Packers 33, Raiders 14
Game stats: 13/24, 202 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
#3. Super Bowl III: QB Joe Namath, New York Jets
Game score: Jets 16, Colts 7
Game stats: 17/28, 206 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
#4. Super Bowl IV: QB Len Dawson, Kansas City Chiefs
Game score: Chiefs 23, Vikings 7
Game stats: 12/17, 142 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
#5. Super Bowl V: LB Chuck Howley, Dallas Cowboys
Game score: Colts 16, Cowboys 13
Game stats: 2 interceptions, 22 yards
#6. Super Bowl VI: QB Roger Staubach, Dallas Cowboys
Game score: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3
Game stats: 12/19, 119 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
#7. Super Bowl VII: S Jake Scott, Miami Dolphins
Game score: Dolphins 14, Redskins 7
Game stats: 2 interceptions, 63 yards
#8. Super Bowl VIII: RB Larry Csonka, Miami Dolphins
Game score: Dolphins 24, Vikings 7
Game stats: 33 attempts, 145 yards, 2 TD
#9. Super Bowl IX: RB Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
Game score: Steelers 16, Vikings 6
Game stats: 34 attempts, 158 yards, 1 TD
#10. Super Bowl X: WR Lynn Swann, Pittsburgh Steelers
Game score: Steelers 21, Cowboys 17
Game stats: 4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD
#11. Super Bowl XI: WR Fred Biletnikoff, Oakland Raiders
Game score: Raiders 32, Vikings 14
Game stats: 4 catches, 79 yards
#12. Super Bowl XII: DE Harvey Martin & DT Randy White, Dallas Cowboys
Game score: Cowboys 27, Broncos 10
Martin game stats: 2.0 sacks
White game stats: 1.0 sack
#13. Super Bowl XIII: QB Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers
Game score: Steelers 35, Cowboys 31
Game stats: 17/30, 318 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
#14. Super Bowl XIV: QB Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers
Game score: Steelers 31, Rams 19
Game stats: 14/21, 309 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
#15. Super Bowl XV: QB Jim Plunkett, Oakland Raiders
Game score: Raiders 27, Eagles 10
Game stats: 13/21, 261 yards, 3 TD
#16. Super Bowl XVI: QB Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers
Game score: 49ers 26, Bengals 21
Game stats: 14/22, 157 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
#17. Super Bowl XVII: RB John Riggins, Washington Redskins
Game score: Redskins 27, Dolphins 17
Game stats: 38 attempts, 166 yards, 1 TD
#18. Super Bowl XVIII: RB Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders
Game score: Raiders 38, Redskins 9
Game stats: 20 attempts, 191 yards, 2 TD
#19. Super Bowl XIX: QB Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers
Game score: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16
Game stats: 24/35, 331 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
#20. Super Bowl XX: DE Richard Dent, Chicago Bears
Game score: Bears 46, Patriots 10
#21. Super Bowl XXI: QB Phil Simms, New York Giants
Game score: Giants 39, Broncos 20
Game stats: 22/25, 268 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
#22. Super Bowl XXII: QB Doug Williams, Washington Redskins
Game score: Redskins 42, Broncos 10
Game stats: 18/29, 340 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
#23. Super Bowl XXIII: WR Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers
Game score: 49ers 20, Bengals 16
Game stats: 11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD
#24. Super Bowl XXIV: QB Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers
Game score: 49ers 55, Broncos 10
Game stats: 22/29, 297 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
#25. Super Bowl XXV: RB Ottis Anderson, New York Giants
Game score: Giants 20, Bills 19
Game stats: 21 attempts, 102 yards, 1 TD
#26. Super Bowl XXVI: QB Mark Rypien, Washington Redskins
Game score: Redskins 37, Bills 24
Game stats: 18/33, 292 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
#27. Super Bowl XXVII: QB Troy Aikman, Dallas Cowboys
Game score: Cowboys 52, Bills 17
Game stats: 22/30, 273 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
#28. Super Bowl XXVIII: RB Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Game score: Cowboys 30, Bills 13
Game stats: 30 attempts, 132 yards, 2 TD
#29. Super Bowl XXIX: QB Steve Young, San Francisco 49ers