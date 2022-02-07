Goodr Launches Free Grocery Store For Senior Citizens In Atlanta 

As food insecurity remains one of the country’s most pressing issues, several grassroots efforts have been launched to provide relief for vulnerable communities. According to 11 Alive, Goodr recently opened a free grocery store for senior citizens in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank reported 1 in 8 people in Georgia are facing hunger. Individuals who are over the age of 60 account for 8 percent of those who are food insecure. Aware of the alarming statistics Goodr—a company that uses technology to address hunger and food waste—opened a store within Midtown’s Lutheran Towers to provide the elderly with free healthy food options. The shop, which will serve over 300 seniors, is stocked with produce, canned goods, meat, beverages and other items. Many of the products included in the store are low-sodium and sugar-free. Shoppers can also find an array of medical necessities on the shelves.

Jasmine Crowe, who serves as CEO of Goodr, says her own experiences working with senior citizens prompted her to cultivate the initiative. “We knew from my work with seniors that a lot are experiencing food insecurity,” she wrote in a statement. “I personally have been working with seniors for 10 years; providing food in senior homes and buying groceries for individuals myself. One thing I thought about is how seniors have more time; a lot of them are retired. So I wanted to make the store something that they could really spend some time in. My goal is to open as many of these as possible because the need is there.” The store, which opened its doors on January 19, operates Monday through Friday from 11 am through 4 pm.

This isn’t the only Atlanta-based food relief project Goodr has led. The company teamed up with rapper Gunna to set up a free grocery store for youth and their families inside of Ronald McNair Middle School. Goodr has provided over 30 million meals for people in need.

