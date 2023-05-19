Google Doodle contest: Grand Prairie girl representing Texas





The fifteenth annual Google Doodle contest not too long ago introduced its 55 state and territory winners, with a North Texas girl named Haley Ma` representing Texas. The contest used to be open to kindergarteners thru to Twelfth-grade scholars throughout america who have been requested to precise what they have been thankful for thru artwork.

Thousands of submissions have been won, with Haley’s art work being topped as Texas’ winner. As a part of her submission, Haley expressed her gratitude for home made dishes that function a reminder to cherish her tradition and the time spent along with her circle of relatives. Her art work is now within the operating to be named the nationwide winner, with the danger to have her artwork featured on Google’s homepage for sooner or later. The winner may even obtain a $30,000 faculty scholarship, a $50,000 generation package deal for his or her college/non-profit group, Google hardware, and a laugh Google swag.

Four nationwide finalists who don’t turn into the grand prize winner may have their art work featured at the Doodle for Google gallery, as will the 54 state and territory winners. Each nationwide finalist will obtain a $5,000 faculty scholarship, Google hardware, and a laugh Google swag, whilst all winners will obtain Google hardware, a congratulatory message from Google, and a laugh Google swag.

Check out Haley’s art work and vote for her submission at the contest’s web site. The winner can be introduced quickly!