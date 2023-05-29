GOP-controlled Texas House votes to impeach Republican Attorney … – YouTube

Texas

May 29, 2023
The GOP-controlled Texas House has voted to impeach the state’s Republican Attorney General, in a placing transfer that has garnered important consideration from the media and political circles. The legal professional normal, Ken Paxton, has been embroiled in various controversies, together with allegations of abuse of energy, bribery, and different wrongdoing. The impeachment vote marks an important shift within the political panorama of Texas, which has historically been a Republican stronghold. While the particular main points of the vote and its implications are nonetheless being analyzed, it’s transparent that this construction could have a ways-achieving penalties for the state’s political long term. Keep a watch in this creating tale because it unfolds.

