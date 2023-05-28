GOP Rep. French Hill says debt ceiling deal “absolutely follows the goals of House Republicans”

GOP Representative French Hill affirmed that the debt ceiling agreement “fully aligns with the objectives of House Republicans.” In an interview with News’ “Face the Nation,” Hill clarified that while some members of the House Freedom Caucus have expressed their reluctance to support any deal that results in an increase in the debt ceiling, the negotiated deal in principle encompasses all the elements from the 20 states. Stay informed and receive prompt browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and distinguished reporting. Enable Now.



