GOP Rep. Garret Graves won’t rule out government shutdown after debt ceiling fight

Republican Representative Garret Graves did not totally dismiss the possibility of a government shutdown after negotiations over the debt ceiling. News reported that President Biden recently signed a bipartisan agreement to reduce federal spending and halt the nation’s debt ceiling, avoiding a potentially disastrous default. Congressman Graves, who headed the GOP negotiators on raising the debt ceiling, appeared on “Face the Nation” from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to discuss the country’s next steps. Stay informed with browser notifications on breaking news, live events, and original reporting from News. Enable notifications now.



