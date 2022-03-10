GOP Sen. Ted Cruz joins ‘People’s Convoy’ truckers’ protest

Drew Angerer/Getty Photographs

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz rolled as much as the Capitol rotunda on Thursday in a honking semi-truck, the lead automobile of a convoy that for the previous 5 days has encircled the D.C. Beltway in protest of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Texas senator, absolutely vaccinated, rode in “Individuals’s Convoy” co-organizer Mike Landis’s truck from Hagerstown, Maryland, earlier than stepping out for a press convention in assist of the truckers — a lot of whom traveled from California in late February.

Cruz thanked the truckers whereas standing alongside Landis and one other co-organizer, Brian Brase.

The “Individuals’s Convoy” met with Cruz and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Tuesday for a roundtable dialogue on the Capitol and later with Republican members of the Home Transportation Committee.

The truckers stated they might proceed their protest till they’d sat down with extra members of Congress and had their calls for met. These calls for embrace rolling again the nationwide state of emergency designation in addition to any current vaccine mandates. The truckers are additionally calling for congressional hearings on the origins of the pandemic together with an investigation into state and federal COVID responses.

Throughout the nation, nonetheless, most COVID restrictions have already been lifted. Some states, like Florida, have maintained lax COVID mandates all through the pandemic.

If Republicans achieve management of Congress subsequent yr, Cruz, who has flirted with the concept of a 2024 run because the GOP presidential nominee, stated he’d work for laws to assist the truckers’ calls for.

The senator took a swipe at Democrats and a few Republican colleagues within the Senate over failed votes to finish COVID restrictions like mandates for active-duty army, federal civilian staff, federal contractors and private-sector mandates via OSHA.

“I am preventing to vote on it once more… This should not be a partisan challenge,” Cruz stated. “This must be ‘depart me the hell alone.'”

Cruz used the press convention to the touch on a variety of hot-button conservative points, together with mandating voter ID.

“It’s insane that you’ve the left and company media that let you know it is mistaken to ask for an ID to vote. That voter ID is a horrible, racist thought, which is nonsense. However on the identical time, they demand, ‘present me your papers to lunch.’ That is idiotic. That is none of their rattling enterprise.”

A crowd member yelled at Cruz in the course of the occasion, “It’s best to run for president,” to which the senator responded: “Thanks.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.