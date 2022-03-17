GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Questions Evolution In Strange Statement, ‘Why Are There Still Apes?’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker questioned the idea of evolution in an interview at a Georgia church Sunday.
“At one time, science stated man got here from apes, did it not?” Walker stated on Sunday on the Sugar Hill Church in Sugar Hill, Georgia, throughout an interview.
Sugar Hill Church’s Lead Pastor Chuck Allen responded, “Each time I learn or hear that, I believe to myself, ‘You simply didn’t learn the identical Bible I did.’”
“That’s what’s fascinating, although. If that’s true, why are there nonetheless apes? Give it some thought,” Walker continued.
Walker, a former operating again for the Dallas Cowboys, is operating for Rev. Raphael Warnock‘s Senate seat. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the previous operating again. The 2 males know one another effectively as Walker beforehand performed for the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, which was owned at one time by Trump.
NPR reports Walker additionally questioned science’s position in human conception and improvement.
“Then the conception of a child. Let me let you know, science can’t try this,” Walker stated. “They’re attempting to do it, however it might probably’t, as a result of there needed to be a God.”
When requested for clarification on his remark, Walker’s Communications Director Mallory Blount instructed NPR, “Herschel believes all human life is created by God.”
Walker’s Senate run has led to among the darker days of the previous operating again’s life. After releasing his 2008 book, the place he describes his psychological well being points, his ex-wife Cynthia Grossman stated he pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her.
The pair divorced in 2001, and in 2005 Grossman was granted a protecting order towards Walker. Axios reported that two different girls have additionally accused the previous operating again of home violence, however his marketing campaign denied the claims.
The previous Cowboy is the favourite to win the Republican nomination and problem Warnock for his seat. Trump may even maintain a rally subsequent week in Commerce, Georgia, for each Walker and Sen. David Perdue (R), who’s operating towards Gov. Brian Kemp within the Republican main for governor.