Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is anticipated to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president at a the town corridor tournament in New Hampshire on Tuesday night. Despite shedding to former President Donald Trump within the 2016 election and serving as an in depth guide to him after his defeat, Christie has criticized his refusal to settle for the result of the 2020 election and has painted himself as the one candidate keen to at once problem Trump.

The Republican number one box has grown more and more crowded, with applicants equivalent to Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina vying for the nomination. Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to officially launch his personal marketing campaign in Iowa on Wednesday. Christie, recognized for his confrontational taste and viral moments throughout his time as New Jersey’s governor, faces an uphill struggle to safe the nomination in a celebration that continues to be intently aligned with Trump regardless of his election loss in 2020 and Republicans’ deficient appearing within the 2022 midterm elections.

However, Christie has located himself as the one candidate with the braveness to tackle Trump at once and has warned of a repeat of the 2016 election if different applicants fail to accomplish that. He said in a up to date interview that, “I’m not dumb. The way to win is to beat the guy who’s ahead. And so what would a campaign look like? A campaign would look like a direct frontal challenge to Donald Trump trying to return to the presidency.”

Anti-Trump Republicans are keen to see Christie debate Trump at the marketing campaign path, however provided that Trump has the same opinion to take part in number one debates and Christie meets the Republican National Committee’s stringent fundraising standards for participation. However, Christie has stated he would no longer run as a kamikaze candidate to take down Trump if he did not consider there was once a viable trail to his personal victory.