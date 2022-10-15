Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday held a news conference at Burnt Store Marina, a yachting resort in Punta Gorda.

The occasion additionally featured Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto.

No different particulars have been shared forward of the conference.

DeSantis on Friday spoke on the Cape Coral Police Department, officiating as six latest hires there accepted checks from the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. He additionally mentioned considerations over property insurance coverage in the wake of Hurricane Ian, describing Citizens as “unfortunately undercapitalized” and suggesting that residents with storm-damaged property decide precisely which kind of claims to make, be it for flooding, wind injury or in any other case.

The governor on Thursday held news conferences in Charlotte and Lee counties, awarding $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to first responder teams and updating restoration efforts at Lee County colleges, respectively. At the latter occasion, DeSantis additionally expressed his disappointment at a jury’s determination to suggest a life sentence for Parkland faculty shooter Nikolas Cruz.

