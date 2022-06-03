Gov. DeSantis nixes mask punishment for Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – Breaking from the Legislature’s efforts to punish college districts that imposed masks mandates through the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday directed Florida’s new training commissioner to disregard a plan that will have made the districts ineligible for $200 million.
DeSantis, who signed the state finances for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal yr, additionally despatched a “directive” to Training Commissioner Manny Diaz about the right way to cope with cash funneled into the “Faculty Recognition Program.”
The $200 million pot of cash was positioned in a reserve fund and was meant to be distributed to 55 college districts that didn’t require college students and employees members to put on masks amid a push by DeSantis’ push to dam such mandates.
Below the Legislature’s plan, districts in Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Seaside, Sarasota and Volusia counties would have been ineligible for the cash as a result of they’d masks necessities..
However DeSantis in his letter to Diaz stated {that a} “plain studying” of state regulation associated to the popularity program required that districts’ actions can’t be held towards particular person colleges. Diaz, a former Republican lawmaker, turned commissioner on Wednesday.
MORE NEWS: ‘I’ll hit you:’ Florida man, 77, punches buddy, 84, over golf etiquette at The Villages, deputies say
“Compliance with regulation by the colleges, and never the districts, drive the allocation of funds for this system. At most, districts are a go by means of, as districts don’t have any lawful means to spend these funds,” DeSantis wrote. “My approval and your subsequent implementation of this funding should depend on the plain language that districts’ actions don’t influence colleges’ eligibility.”
DeSantis went on to put in writing that Florida academics “did an admirable job below unprecedented circumstances” by educating through the pandemic, as Florida reopened colleges sooner than different states.
“Accordingly, as governor, I direct the Division of Training to implement the Florida Faculty Recognition Program in step with this studying of the language, which is to reward eligible colleges for his or her achievements, as districts’ actions don’t have any bearing on a college’s eligibility,” the governor concluded.
Florida has had a recognition program for greater than twenty years, with it used to reward colleges that confirmed educational enchancment.
However this yr’s plan to reward colleges financially for following the governor’s lead on masks generated controversy.
An earlier model of the plan pushed by Home PreK-12 Appropriations Chairman Randy Tremendous, R-Brevard County, would have concerned shifting $200 million away from the 12 districts that had masks necessities.
Tremendous initially seemed to be below the impression Thursday that the school-recognition plan had been enforce when DeSantis signed the general finances.
“BREAKING: The reckoning has arrived. (DeSantis) simply signed our historic Okay12 finances, together with a $200M reward for the 55 college districts who obeyed state regulation and didn’t pressure masks youngsters, largely paid by cuts from the 12 that did, together with $6M reduce from (Brevard college district),” Tremendous tweeted, earlier than deleting the put up.