Gov. Ron DeSantis flaunts Florida, blasts California’s left-leaning leaders in Simi Valley speech – Daily News

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves to the group whilst giving a speech at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library March 5, 2023. DeSantis additionally signed copies of his new ebook, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.(Photo via Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Southern California on Sunday and delivered a speech that whilst billed as a ebook communicate, had all of the trimmings of a presidential marketing campaign in a state that can play a key function in figuring out the GOP candidate.

The majority of the speech, which happened in entrance of a big and pleasant crowd at Simi Valley’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, consisted of DeSantis contrasting what he sees because the manifold successes of Florida in opposition to the screw ups of California and liberals writ huge.

The tournament used to be ostensibly a birthday party for his upcoming ebook “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” however it additionally introduced DeSantis a chance to rub elbows with the Golden State’s Republican donors and tacitly indicate what would set a DeSantis presidency with the exception of a 2d time period for Trump.

In the hour-long communicate DeSantis lambasted the schooling, COVID, taxation and public protection insurance policies in such deep-blue states as California and New York and pointed to his management in Florida as the very best foil to that of left-leaning governors.

“I think we’ve gotten it right on all the key issues and I think these liberal states have gotten it wrong,” he stated. “I think it all goes back to this woke mind virus that’s infected the left.”

DeSantis stated that almost all Americans oppose “woke ideology” and feature “voted with their feet” in phrases of which states’ philosophy they like.

“If you look over the last four years, we’ve witnessed a great American exodus from states governed by leftist politicians imposing leftist ideology and delivering poor results,” he stated. “And, you’ve seen massive gains in states like Florida, who are governing according to the tried and true principles that President Reagan held dear.”

The hour-long speech used to be met with cheers and applause from attendees on the Reagan Library, a part of nonprofit group devoted to the preservation of the previous president’s conservative ideas and legacy.

“This was a spectacular, top-notch presidential speech, so he has definitely set the stage that he is a contender,” stated Ann-Marie Villicana, an govt chairman member of the Reagan Library. “At one point I blurted out loud ‘we need to move to Florida’.”

Although DeSantis has but to officially toss his hat in the hoop as a presidential candidate, many interpreted Sunday’s speech, and his night GOP fund-raiser down the highway in Orange County, as early-stage campaigning.

Simultaneously, Trump amped up his marketing campaign over the weekend, casting himself Saturday as the one Republican candidate who can construct on his White House legacy however shied clear of immediately critiquing his attainable opponents — together with DeSantis.

Trump, giving the headlining deal with at the yearly Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, informed a cheering crowd that he used to be engaged in his “final battle” as he tries to go back to the White House.

“We are going to finish what we started,” he stated. “We’re going to complete the mission. We’re going to see this battle through to ultimate victory.”

While CPAC used to be as soon as a must-stop for applicants mulling Republican presidential runs, DeSantis and different primary most probably contenders skipped this 12 months’s collecting as the gang has increasingly more turn out to be aligned with Trump. Indeed, it’s the Reagan Library that has turn out to be a well-liked quit for attainable GOP contenders, from just lately introduced candidate Nikki Haley to former Vice President Mike Pence, amongst others. Trump himself has no longer spoken there.

Though DeSantis, noticed as Trump’s greatest attainable rival, is steadily a subject matter of name-calling and different assaults in Trump’s social media posts and in interviews, he wasn’t discussed immediately in Trump’s deal with earlier than conservative activists, who previous in the day applauded when an previous video clip of the Florida governor used to be proven in a montage.

He took just a veiled jab at DeSantis, calling out those that have proposed elevating the age for Social Security or privatizing Medicare — positions DeSantis has expressed beef up for in the previous, however has since deserted. “We’re not going to mess with Social Security as Republicans,” DeSantis just lately stated.

Trump informed the group, “If that’s their original thought, that’s what they always come back to.”

DeSantis, in the meantime, used to be at the different facet of the rustic for his Reagan Library deal with and an look at a reception and dinner for the Republican Party of Orange County Sunday night. Tickets for the development ranged from $500 for common admission to $1,500, which incorporates an autographed replica of the governor’s ebook and picture alternatives.

“He knows the red states are not going to be a problem, so I think he’s testing out his message to the to the blue states,” stated Anngel Benoun , an govt chairman member of the Reagan Library. “He was trying out several different topics in order to see what got a good response, what got a lukewarm response and what got the standing ovation.”

DeSantis certainly succeeded in eliciting a status ovation, no longer simplest on the finish of his speech, but in addition in the center when he spoke about how gender and sexuality is taught in the study room.

“They should not be teaching a second-grader that they can choose their gender; that is wrong and that is not going to happen in the state of Florida,” he stated, prompting target market participants to upward push to their toes.

The governor additionally denounced educating vital race principle in colleges, known as California’s sluggish go back to in-person studying all over the pandemic a “disgrace” and stated that lecturers unions in California have a “pernicious influence” and are pursuing a “partisan agenda.”

Under DeSantis’s management Florida used to be one of the most first states to totally resume in-person education in August 2020. In distinction, many California colleges remained digital for almost all of the 2020 to 2021 faculty 12 months.

“He focused so much on education, so that also tells me he’s going to be trying to grab back the female vote that Trump couldn’t get,” stated Benoun.

Trump received simplest 39% of the female vote in 2016 and 44% in 2020. DeSantis, however, snared 52% of the feminine vote all over his 2022 gubernatorial victory– an fulfillment he flaunted on Sunday along his record-breaking margin of victory.

“We went from winning by 32,000 votes in 2018 to winning by over 1.5 million votes in 2022, he said. “It was the largest percentage of the vote that any Republican governor candidate received in Florida history.”

DeSantis additionally bragged about taking pictures over 60% of the Hispanic vote, announcing he did this as a result of he didn’t pander to explicit racial teams, however handled everybody as a person.

He didn’t, then again, talk about his polling amongst Black citizens.

“That could be a big problem for him,” stated Benoun. “Because, remember, Trump got the highest percentage of the African American vote of any Republican candidate.”

In truth, DeSantis didn’t point out the phrase Black right through his whole speech, although he touched on many race similar problems together with summer season 2020 riots.

“We saw destructive riots in the summer of 2020 that were aided and abetted by feckless leftist politicians at the local level. We saw businesses trashed we saw billions in damages. We saw dozens of people killed, all without standing up for law and order,” DeSantis stated. “We let it be known that would not be tolerated in the Sunshine State.”

DeSantis additionally didn’t point out Trump immediately, however did emphasize attributes of his management which might be other from the previous president’s, Benoun identified.

If DeSantis does claim his candidacy, Trump might be a key rival. A up to date Berkeley IGS survey of registered Republicans discovered DeSantis to be main a box of attainable and declared 2024 presidential applicants — trailed carefully via Trump.

“Trump could do the same exact talk, but Trump would be nasty… he would have called out Newsom by name,” stated Benoun. “He (DeSantis) didn’t call out Newsom once, so I think that is going to play very well to the independents.”

DeSantis additionally emphasised his professionalism in place of work, which Villicana interpreted as a practical distinction to Trump.

“In four years you didn’t see our administration leaking like a sieve, you didn’t see a lot of drama, or palace intrigue,” DeSantis stated. “What you saw was surgical precision executed day after day, after day.”

DeSantis additionally subtly drew consideration to his army carrier and patriotism, announcing that his his time coaching in Coronado previous to being deployed to Iraq as a JAG Navy Officer confirmed him the wonderful thing about California. This earned him brownie issues and applause together with his Southern Californian target market.

“I think his military JAG background comes through loud and clear,” stated Benoun. “He’s all business and I think he’s going to be potent on the national stage. I really do.”

Staff creator Kaitlin Schallhorn and The Associated Press contributed to this file