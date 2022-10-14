Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Cape Coral

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in southwest Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral.Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore have been listed as audio system becoming a member of DeSantis.
CAPE CORAL, Fla. —
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral.
Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore have been listed as audio system becoming a member of DeSantis.