Gov. Ron DeSantis issues 16 executive orders from May 1 to May 7 | Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued 16 executive orders from May 1 to May 7. As of May 7, DeSantis has issued 102 executive orders — eight fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Three of 16 orders are below:

Executive Order 23-87, where the governor extended Executive Order 22-253, which detailed emergency management pertaining to Hurricane Nicole.

Executive Order 23-88, where the governor renewed Executive Order 23-03, a declaration of a state of emergency due to what the order called a “mass migration of unauthorized aliens to Florida,” for 60 days.

Executive Order 23-93, where the governor amended Executive Order 23-52 to include a co-defendant.

Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of May 1 1 to May 7, the nation’s governors issued 26 executive orders. DeSantis issued the most with 16. Governors in 41 states issued the fewest orders with zero. Republican governors issued 19 of the 26 orders, while Democratic governors issued seven.

DeSantis has served as governor since Jan. 8, 2019. He issued 272 executive orders in 2022 and 246 in 2021. Nationally, governors issued at least 1,558 executive orders in 2022. Governors have issued 568 executive orders in 2023. Republican governors issued 371, while Democratic governors issued 197. Florida is a Republican trifecta, meaning Republicans control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

