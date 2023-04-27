Governor Abbott Announces Seizure Of Over Half A Million Lethal Doses Of Fentanyl In Austin | Office of the Texas Governor

Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott made a statement nowadays that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, who’re assigned to the Austin Violent Crimes Task Force (AVCTF), have been a hit in seizing over 507,000 deadly doses of fentanyl, at the side of different narcotics, weapons, ammunition, and several other stolen automobiles this morning.

“Today marks one month since I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide assistance to the Austin Police Department to help reduce crime and improve safety in the city, and I am proud to see the hard work of these brave men and women saving innocent lives from being taken due to President Biden’s border crisis,” mentioned Governor Abbott. “The Biden Administration’s reckless open border policies pose an imminent danger to communities across Texas and the nation, allowing record levels of deadly drugs and dangerous weapons to pour across our southern border. I commend the Texas Department of Public Safety’s world-class Special Agents who investigated a drug deal that lead to over half a million lethal doses of fentanyl being seized—enough to kill over half of all Texans living in Austin—and other dangerous drugs, weapons, and equipment.”

In the early morning hours nowadays, DPS Special Agents noticed a drug deal and made a criminal arrest. Using a bunch of investigative gear and ways to additional the investigation, DPS’ SWAT done a seek warrant and used to be in a position to grasp 507,000 deadly doses of fentanyl—sufficient to kill greater than part of Austin’s present inhabitants—at the side of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. DPS Special Agents additionally discovered six handguns, 10 rifles, two shotguns, 1000’s of rounds of ammunition, thermal infrared binoculars, 3 ballistic vests, and one suppressor. Some of the guns have been known as stolen. Additionally, DPS Special Agents discovered two stolen bikes and 3 stolen field trailers.

Two people have been apprehended and will likely be dealing with federal fees. The suspects stated that the medicine had come from Mexico and the guns have been destined for Mexico later in the week. The investigation remains to be ongoing at the moment.

In March, Governor Abbott directed DPS to supply help to the City of Austin Police Department to assist cut back crime and make stronger protection in the state capital thru AVCTF, a violent crime suppression process pressure that makes use of intelligence-level policing, soldiers, and Special Agents.