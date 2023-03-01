Governor Abbott Champions Parental Rights In Education In Conroe | Oficina del Gobernador de Texas

Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott closing night time championed parental rights of their kid’s schooling at a Parent Empowerment Night held at Covenant Christian School in Conroe. Addressing the varsity’s packed gym with over 350 oldsters, scholars, academics, and dad or mum empowerment advocates, the Governor emphasised the elemental proper oldsters have in opting for the most efficient instructional alternatives for his or her kids.

“Like many of you here tonight, I grew up learning the basics: reading, writing, math, and science,” mentioned Governor Abbott. “Unfortunately, many schools are veering away from the very education that inspired generations of Texans to make our state—and country—the beacon of liberty and opportunity that it is today. We must empower parents to choose the best possible academic opportunities for their children. With education freedom an emergency item this session, we will add more funding for public schools as well as increase school choice across Texas.”

Governor Abbott was once joined through through State Board of Education District 8 Member Audrey Young, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Covenant Christian School Elementary Principal Sara Cummings, and different dad or mum empowerment advocates.

During his remarks, the Governor emphasised that no person is aware of what is highest for a kid to be successful than their oldsters. Governor Abbott highlighted the wish to enlarge college selection choices thru state-funded Education Savings Accounts to all Texas scholars. He additionally famous that a majority of city, suburban, and rural Texans enhance bolstering oldsters’ rights as the main decisionmakers of their kid’s schooling. Additionally, Governor Abbott referred to as on Texans to touch their legislators in enhance of dad or mum empowerment and schooling freedom in Texas.

Hosted through the Parent Empowerment Coalition, Parent Empowerment Night brings in combination schooling leaders and stakeholders to speak about schooling reform and the rising want for parental empowerment of their kids’s schooling.

In his 2023 State of the State Address, Governor Abbott introduced schooling freedom for all Texans as an emergency merchandise for the 88th Legislative Session. Read the Governor’s schooling freedom for all Texans emergency merchandise.