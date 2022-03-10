Grading the Russell Wilson trade, plus winners and losers of the tag deadline, and Seahawks eyeing this QB

Welcome to the ultimate Wednesday earlier than the NFL offseason formally begins. This week has been wild sufficient, with Tuesday bringing all types of main quarterback information (extra on that in a bit). Actually, John Breech was so overwhelmed by yesterday’s blockbuster headlines that he took the time off, leaving me, Cody Benjamin, to ship you all the most recent.

We've bought reactions to franchise tags, Russell Wilson commerce evaluation, and way more:

We’ve bought reactions to franchise tags, Russell Wilson commerce evaluation, and way more:

At this time’s present: Recapping the tag deadline

Ryan Wilson and John Breech joined Will Brinson for Wednesday’s “Decide Six Podcast” to recap Tuesday’s deadline for NFL teams to make use of the franchise tag. In between emergency pods on the most recent surrounding Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, they touched on all the large names to get — or keep away from — the tag:

The blokes agreed that the Jaguars tagging left deal with Cam Robinson could have been probably the most shocking transfer on the deadline, partly as a result of Jacksonville was broadly anticipated to think about prime deal with prospects with the No. 1 general choose within the draft

Brinson believes the Buccaneers, who tagged Chris Godwin, most well-liked to increase Godwin on a long-term deal whereas saving the tag for cornerback Carlton Davis, however time ran out on negotiations

Breech is interested by Jessie Bates III’s future in Cincinnati, calling the Bengals‘ determination to make use of the tag on the protection a “no-brainer” however noting that Bates could not get the assured long-term cash he’s looking for from group brass

Catch the complete episode (and subscribe for all types of day by day NFL discuss) right here.

2. Broncos purchase Russell Wilson in blockbuster commerce: Grades and extra

Aaron Rodgers dominated NFL headlines Tuesday after saying his return to the Packers, however just for an excellent 30 minutes or so, earlier than reviews circulated that Denver had landed Wilson, the longtime Seahawks star, within the commerce of the offseason. Seattle will get an enormous haul — two first-round picks, two second-rounders, one fifth-rounder, in addition to quarterback Drew Lock, tight finish Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris — in change for the previous Super Bowl MVP.

What are the Seahawks’ choices at QB within the wake of Wilson’s gorgeous departure? Jared Dubin has several suggestions, and so does CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora (extra on that under). Additionally, who received the splashy commerce for Wilson? Patrik Walker has grades for Denver and Seattle, and he closely favors the group that instantly bought higher at QB.

3. Insider notes: Seahawks anticipated to pursue Deshaun Watson

Simply because Seattle has parted methods with an all-time nice at QB doesn’t imply the Seahawks are punting on the 2022 season, significantly below heart. Jason La Canfora reports that one other huge title could possibly be on the group’s radar transferring ahead:

A number of executives from groups who reached out to the Seahawks are satisfied the Seahawks will bundle a lot of what they only landed for Wilson to make a robust bid for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson if the end result of the sexual assault and misconduct inquires he’s going through go away him in okay standing with the NFL. Certain, Seattle may use considered one of these picks this 12 months or subsequent on a QB, however rival GMs could be shocked in the event that they don’t add a critical improve to (Drew) Lock in some unspecified time in the future this offseason.



4. Chargers lengthen Mike Williams with $60M deal

Two of the NFL’s prime free agent extensive receivers in Davante Adams and Chris Godwin got here off the market due to Tuesday’s tag deadline, and Los Angeles ensured the next-best factor — Chargers standout Mike Williams — would additionally keep put. Williams has inked a three-year, $60 million extension to stick with the Chargers, as a number of reviews indicated Tuesday, making the 27-year-old go catcher one of many top-five highest-paid gamers at his place coming into 2022.

5. Seahawks lower longtime linebacker Bobby Wagner: Touchdown spots

As if buying and selling Russell Wilson wasn’t sufficient, Seattle reportedly additionally knowledgeable its longtime defensive captain that he’ll be released forward of 2022 free company. The 31-year-old linebacker is coming off his eighth straight All-Professional season, and whereas his launch saves the Seahawks greater than $16M this offseason, it paves the best way for Wagner to swimsuit up in a unique uniform in 2022. The Chargers and Patriots are amongst 11 potential landing spots we’ve recognized for the veteran defender.

6. Fast-fire roundup: Kyler, Watson drama; new mock draft

Hungry for extra headlines? Take a look at these different tidbits from across the NFL: