GraduationsandThursdayNighMarketbringsbusinessboomtoDowntownChico|News

CHICO,Calif.-ThursdaynightmarketandthegraduationrushhasbroughtlotsofbusinesstoDowntownChico.Birkenstockevenhitanall-timehigh.
“Overthecourseofthislastweek,wereachedrecordhighsales,”saidBirkenstockemployeeDanielSolers.”Notevenjustforthismonth,butIwanttosayarecordhighingeneralandthat’sduetograduation.”
Solerssayshehasn’tseenitthisbusyinyears.
By:RyanKetcham
“Yesterday,Iwashereandjusttheentiredaytherewererushesofgradstudentsinandout,inandout,”saidSolers.”EverybodyneedstogettheirnewBirkenstocksbeforetheyheadofftotheirnewchapterinlife.”
Notonlyhaveretailstoresbeenpacked,butalsoDowntownrestaurants.
BurgersandBrewhasseenevenmorebusinessthanusualsincetheThursdayNightMarketreturned.
“Iwouldsay,sincethelastThursdayNightMarkettherehasn’tbeenasingledaythatthelinedoesn’ttouchthestreetatleastatonepointofthenight,whichisawesome,”saidBurgersandBrewserverHaydenMoore.
Mooresaysbusinesshasbeenslowlyrampingupeversincethemaskmandateended.
SamScroginandHaleyMoffat,ChicoStatealumnaecomebacktothecityeveryweekendandisexcitedtoseebusinessbooming.
“It’sgreattoseethemthrivingagainbecauseIknowworkingintheserviceindustry,wegothurtprettybadduringCOVID-19,soit’sreallyniceseeingpeoplethrivingagainandnothavingtoworryaboutit,”saidScrogin.
“Itmakesmeexcited.IloveChico,it’ssuchafunplaceandit’sagreatcommunity,”saidMoffat.”Ihavealotoffriendsintheserviceindustry,soIloveseeingallthebusinessesthrivinghereandmyfriendsdoingwell.”
SeveralbusinessesinDowntownhaveevenadjustedtheirhourstostayopenlongerthisweekendtocatchmoreofthegraduationcrowd.
ThelastChicoStategraduationwasSundaymorningwiththeCollegeofHumanities&FineArtsandtheCollegeofNaturalSciences.
