Business

GraduationsandThursdayNighMarketbringsbusinessboomtoDowntownChico|News

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

CHICO,Calif.-ThursdaynightmarketandthegraduationrushhasbroughtlotsofbusinesstoDowntownChico.Birkenstockevenhitanall-timehigh.

“Overthecourseofthislastweek,wereachedrecordhighsales,”saidBirkenstockemployeeDanielSolers.”Notevenjustforthismonth,butIwanttosayarecordhighingeneralandthat’sduetograduation.”

Solerssayshehasn’tseenitthisbusyinyears.








By:RyanKetcham


“Yesterday,Iwashereandjusttheentiredaytherewererushesofgradstudentsinandout,inandout,”saidSolers.”EverybodyneedstogettheirnewBirkenstocksbeforetheyheadofftotheirnewchapterinlife.”

Notonlyhaveretailstoresbeenpacked,butalsoDowntownrestaurants.

BurgersandBrewhasseenevenmorebusinessthanusualsincetheThursdayNightMarketreturned.

“Iwouldsay,sincethelastThursdayNightMarkettherehasn’tbeenasingledaythatthelinedoesn’ttouchthestreetatleastatonepointofthenight,whichisawesome,”saidBurgersandBrewserverHaydenMoore.

Mooresaysbusinesshasbeenslowlyrampingupeversincethemaskmandateended.

SamScroginandHaleyMoffat,ChicoStatealumnaecomebacktothecityeveryweekendandisexcitedtoseebusinessbooming.

“It’sgreattoseethemthrivingagainbecauseIknowworkingintheserviceindustry,wegothurtprettybadduringCOVID-19,soit’sreallyniceseeingpeoplethrivingagainandnothavingtoworryaboutit,”saidScrogin.

“Itmakesmeexcited.IloveChico,it’ssuchafunplaceandit’sagreatcommunity,”saidMoffat.”Ihavealotoffriendsintheserviceindustry,soIloveseeingallthebusinessesthrivinghereandmyfriendsdoingwell.”

SeveralbusinessesinDowntownhaveevenadjustedtheirhourstostayopenlongerthisweekendtocatchmoreofthegraduationcrowd.

ThelastChicoStategraduationwasSundaymorningwiththeCollegeofHumanities&FineArtsandtheCollegeofNaturalSciences.





Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram