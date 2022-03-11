Grammy-Award Winner Bridget Kelly and Media Personality Mandii B Ink Seven-Figure, Multi-Year Podcast Deal

“See, the Thing Is” podcast, hosted by Grammy-Award Profitable singer/songwriter Bridget Kelly and viral media persona Mandii B has inked a seven-figure cope with Gumball.
Brokered by UTA, Gumball introduced the multi-year podcast deal to its advert community and market, in keeping with a launch shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.
After being launched by Joe Budden as the primary podcast on his independently-owned community, the women of “See, the Factor Is” are persevering with the development of creator-owned IP based on high quality, consistency, and momentum.
On “See,The Factor Is” the duo navigates their 30s and shares grown, sincere and barely poisonous takes on the most recent in tradition, music and extra. Each week the women are joined on the sofa by their “Pals with Advantages;” trade and celeb visitor co-hosts, who dive into present occasion subjects and private evergreens. Beginning this month, “See, the Factor Is” is publishing two episodes per week, which kicks off a brand new multi-year, seven-figure gross sales partnership with Gumball.
Bridget Kelly is a multi-faceted performer who received her begin as the primary artist signed to JayZ’s RocNation. All through her profession she’s balanced each music and tv. Now having pivoted to podcasting, Bridget gives distinctive perception and expertise from her intensive leisure background.
Mandii B is a vivacious media persona that has launched/produced two different podcasts underneath her belt together with, Whoreible Choices and Interval, Sis. She takes a candid, assured and humorous strategy to each dialog and advocates for feminine empowerment, physique positivity and sexual liberation. Mandii has additionally developed a subscription field (Official Field Proprietor) with female hygiene/sexual well being merchandise.
With places of work in New York and Los Angeles, Gumball is {the marketplace} for advertisers to purchase host-read adverts instantly from podcasters. The platform allows advertisers to simply ebook impactful promoting campaigns by way of a contemporary and clear shopping for course of. It was created by the staff at Headgum, an acclaimed podcast comedy-centric podcast community established in 2015.
“There may be merely nothing higher than sharing my ideas, opinions and experiences with the world and having the ability to monetize by merely being me. To have created a enterprise about my very own self-exploration is one thing I may have solely dreamt of. I’m blessed to share this journey with Bridget and Gumball,” mentioned Mandii B.
“My voice has at all times been amplified by way of my music, and now I’m excited I get to share my views and my sarcasm on a platform I personal! Pushed by our ardour to attach with individuals, Mandii and I stay up for our future collectively on this house,” shared Bridget Kelly.
“See, the Factor Is” is offered twice weekly wherever you take heed to podcasts and simulcasted on YouTube.