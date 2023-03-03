Granbury Nutt House hotel fire: Historic Texas building burns





GRANBURY, Texas — The ancient Nutt House hotel stuck fireplace early Thursday morning in Granbury. Crews had been scuffling with heavy flames coming from the 130-year-old building at the downtown Granbury Square. The fireplace began round 1:30 a.m., fireplace officers stated. Crews answered and knocked the hearth down by way of round 4 a.m. Officials stated the hearth was once coming from home windows and beginning to pass throughout the roof of the building. The hotel was once lately below renovation and no person was once inside of. The bulk of the hearth injury was once on the second one flooring, however water and smoke injury had been all over the building. Officials had been nonetheless investigating the reason for the hearth. The hotel building was once built in 1893 as a part of the Nutt brothers’ – Jacob, Jesse and David Lee – mercantile retailer, according to the city of Granbury. It started working as a hotel in 1910, with rooms above the mercantile retailer. The hotel was once constructed from Texas limestone, matching a number of different constructions at the Granbury Square. It was once additionally designated as a historic Texas landmark in 1970. The Nutt circle of relatives’s involvement in Granbury is going again additional than the present hotel building. The Nutt brothers, who had been blind, started working their mercantile retailer at the similar website online in 1874. When the youngest brother, David, constructed a close-by house, he started the use of it as a casual hotel for visiting businessmen, in step with town. The bed-and-breakfast endured till the Nutt brothers opened the reputable Nutt House hotel on the second one flooring in their mercantile retailer. #Breaking New this morning an ancient building in Grandbury is going up in flames within the Downtown sq.. No accidents reported. Built within the 1800’s, the Nutt House was once being renovated by way of its new house owners. pic.twitter.com/9scdpLqpvT — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) March 2, 2023

