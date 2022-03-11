Grand jury declines to charge Deshaun Watson after 22 women accused him of harassment or sexual assault

A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 girls who’ve accused him of harassment or sexual assault.



The grand jury’s resolution got here a few 12 months after the ladies first filed their fits, accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them along with his penis or kissing them in opposition to their will throughout therapeutic massage appointments. One lady alleged Watson compelled her to carry out oral intercourse.



Eight of the ladies who sued Watson filed legal complaints in opposition to him with Houston police and appeared earlier than the grand jury. Two different girls who did not sue Watson additionally filed police complaints. The FBI additionally had been reviewing the allegations.



NFL star Deshaun Watson going through assault lawsuits 00:37



Watson and his attorneys have denied the accusations. His attorneys have mentioned “some sexual exercise” occurred throughout a number of the therapeutic massage appointments however that he by no means coerced anybody. They’ve sought to steadiness their protection of the NFL star whereas concurrently condemning sexual violence in opposition to girls.



Watson’s attorneys have referred to as the lawsuits in opposition to him a “cash seize” and claimed that every one 22 girls who filed fits are mendacity — a technique some consultants and advocates say depends on long-used tropes designed to reduce such accusations. The 22 girls are being represented by Tony Buzbee, who has mentioned a few of his shoppers have confronted criticism and even loss of life threats.



Even earlier than the lawsuits had been filed in March 2021, Watson had requested to be traded. The commerce request and the lawsuits stored Watson out all final season. The Texans had been anticipated to attempt to commerce Watson this offseason.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #four of the Houston Texans walks off the sector following Texas 51-31 loss to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs within the AFC Divisional playoff sport at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020, in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri. Peter G. Aiken / Getty Pictures



The civil case in opposition to Watson will proceed as attorneys for the 22 girls have begun questioning him throughout depositions which might be a part of the lawsuits. Many of the girls have already been deposed by Watson’s attorneys. No trial date has been set for the lawsuits.