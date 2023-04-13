Grand Jury Says Let Sheriff Run the Jail

The beleaguered Oklahoma County Jail should be returned to the control of the sheriff, the state’s multi-county grand jury concluded after a 14-month investigation of health issues and the high number of deaths there.

The grand jury is seeking the dissolution of the controversial jail trust that was formed to run the jail.

“Each inmate death is different and tragic, but many of the deaths were preventable,” grand jurors said.

They called for the trust that has operated the jail since July 1, 2020, to be dissolved.

“It appears that, in some regards, improvements have been made to jail operations. However, those improvements do not appear to be related to the” trust, grand jurors reported. “It seems more likely that they are the result of greater amounts of money dedicated to facility improvements.”

The grand jury did not issue any indictments out of its look into jail operations. However, it did recommend the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation check further into allegations a jail attorney obstructed justice by modifying police reports.

The nine-member trust could choose not to follow the recommendations and just continue to operate the jail.

By state law, dissolving the trust would take a majority vote of Oklahoma County’s commissioners, a unanimous vote of the trust and the approval of the governor.

“One primary reason to return to the Sheriff-administered jail structure is that, at a minimum, the Sheriff, an elected official, can be held accountable through the election process,” grand jurors reported.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III has said in the past he does not want to run the jail.

“It’s not something I’d ‘want’ to do, to be quite honest with you,” he told The Oklahoman in October. “But I always say this: It is my obligation, should there no longer be a trust, to run the Oklahoma County jail, and I will honor my obligations, and I will do the best damn job I possibly can.”

Grand jurors sharply criticized former jail administrator Greg Williams, without naming him.

They reported 37 inmates died under his watch. Two more have died this year.

They noted that the jail only had 73 inmate deaths “from the period 2000-2019” while sheriffs were in charge.

The grand jury found the administrator “did not take proactive or effective steps to curb the significant death rate in the jail.”

The multicounty grand jury “believes that inadequate staffing, funding, surveillance and training, coupled with poor law enforcement protocols, led to the significant loss of life within the jail.”

“An effective and interested administration should have taken more proactive steps to address these obvious problems.”

Grand jurors specifically blamed the deaths on inadequate drug interdiction, inadequate health screening at booking and failure to regularly check on inmates.

“The predominance of opioids” in the jail “is horrific,” grand jurors reported.

“Testimony has been provided that fentanyl has been found to be behind postage stamps mailed to inmates,” grand jurors reported.

Williams announced in December he was stepping down, a month after surviving a call for him to be fired. “We worked very hard to make things better. I think we have done a very good job,” he said.

Grand jurors recommended the jail hire 100 more detention officers and conduct sight checks of every inmate every 30 minutes. Most inmates are supposed to be checked every hour.

It also recommended the jail buy a drug-sniffing dog and require everyone to submit to body searches before being allowed into secure areas.

Among the biggest revelations in the 15-page report is that the jail has hired “criminal street gang members” as detention officers because of inadequate background checks.

“The jury believes that employees in the past, and possibly some current employees, have a ‘vested interest’ in aiding the import of drugs into the jail.

“The jury has also learned that background checks have been limited, in the interest of filling positions, and members of organized criminal gangs have been able to secure employment as detention officers.”

These gang members helped smuggle drugs into the jail and distribute them, leading to loss of life, grand jurors reported.

Grand jurors reported they were troubled by testimony that jail administrators were warned by jail investigators that “criminal street gang members were being hired as detention officers.”

The administrators allegedly ignored the concerns, grand jurors reported.

In another major revelation, grand jurors reported they learned jail deaths were not investigated as homicides “unless there were apparent signs of an intentional criminal act.”

“In fact, jail investigators were unaware that the distribution of a controlled dangerous substance that causes a death was a potential felony murder.”

Grand jurors reported their inquiry already has led to needed change within the jail.

“More must be done to fix and maintain Oklahoma County’s jail,” they said.