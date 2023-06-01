Grand Prairie police launch podcast to rebuild ‘damaged image’

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The line between just right guys and dangerous guys has turn into blurred due to the debatable police movements of a era. Rebuilding public agree with is the most important for police officials, and the Grand Prairie Police Department has discovered an unconventional means to do it.

In probably the most newest episodes of the dept’s podcast, an officer recounts chasing an armed suspect. He fearfully describes the shootout and his accidents, captured by means of his body-worn digicam. This podcast is instantly rising in popularity on-line.

Believe it or now not, this podcast is produced by means of the Grand Prairie Police Department. “The data shows people all around the world are listening, which is pretty cool, so we like it and we are going to continue to push it out,” stated Grand Prairie police officer Ok.D. Dixon.

Dixon and Detective Nathan Hight are two officials who elevate weapons and put on badges, however additionally they placed on headsets as soon as per week for what they imagine is the one legit police division podcast in North Texas.

Grand Prairie police Chief Daniel Scesney admits that the hot movements of dangerous police officials around the nation have harm the occupation. He believes that if the general public will get to know his officials during the podcast, they’ll expectantly come to appreciate them. “That’s part of it, rebuilding the damaged image. We want to make that part of our goal,” Scesney stated.

Most episodes are laid-back conversations between police officials. “It’s pretty wide ranging, we pretty much sit down with an open template and kind of go,” Hight stated. “We get an officer in here, what they do outside the uniform, so to speak, and talk about that for 30 to 45 minutes.”

Inside the studio, officials are allowed to let their guard down, use tough language, or even shed tears whilst telling tales about their struggles or upbringings. If this makes them appear extra relatable to the ones they serve and offer protection to, then that is the objective of the podcast. “There are times when I listen to the podcast and hear some of my officers tell about their stories growing up and I cringe little bit, but I think it’s important for them to hear unvarnished past and history of our cops,” Scesney stated.

Scesney stocks that 80% of latest recruits from around the nation have cited the podcast, which began final fall, as their explanation why for making use of to paintings in Grand Prairie. While the podcast is superb for recruitment, it additionally objectives to rebuild agree with with the neighborhood.