Grandparents Of Astroworld Victim Condemn Travis Scott’s New Project HEAL, ‘It’s A PR Stunt’

As beforehand reported, Travis Scott introduced Venture HEAL on Tuesday, in an effort to concentrate on neighborhood philanthropy and funding.
On Wednesday, the grandparents of Astroworld sufferer Ezra Blount known as out the security initiative as a PR stunt, with Ezra’s dad submitting an emergency movement reportedly violating a Feb. 15 gag order positioned on the rapper after the a whole lot of lawsuits following the music pageant tragedy.
In line with Rolling Stone, on Thursday, Scott’s attorneys filed new paperwork defending his proper to “make public statements about his ongoing philanthropic work.”
Tericia Blount, the grandmother of 9-year-old Ezra who died from accidents sustained within the Astroworld stampede, was shocked to listen to that the $5 million Venture HEAL included funding for the U.S. Convention of Mayors Process Pressure on Occasion Security and a “tech-driven resolution” to stop something just like the Astroworld tragedy from occurring once more.
“It’s a PR stunt. He’s just about making an attempt to sway the jurors earlier than they’re even assembled,” the Texas grandmother instructed Rolling Stone. “He’s making an attempt to make himself look good, however it doesn’t look that strategy to somebody with our eyes. What we’re seeing is that he’s finished flawed, and now he’s making an attempt to be the great man and making an attempt to offer his personal verdict on security.”
Within the emergency submitting by the lawyer representing Ezra’s dad, Treston Blount, the announcement of the Cactus Jack rapper’s philanthropy was “designed to realize goodwill and prejudice Blount and the opposite plaintiffs’ skill to acquire a good trial on this case.”
The gag order was signed by presiding Choose Kristen Hawkins of the 11th District Court docket of Harris County after almost 500 lawsuits pertaining to the Astroworld Competition have been consolidated into one.
Whereas a spokesperson for Scott, Stephanie Rawlings Blake, known as the emergency movement “shameful and past cynical,” Ezra’s grandfather Bernon Blount mentioned on Wednesday, “Each time he does one thing like this, it’s an ongoing reminder.”
The choose didn’t instantly rule on the emergency movement.