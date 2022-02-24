Grapevine-based investment firm NewcrestImage has invested in a ghost kitchen startup called TiffinLabs that it believes has the potential to permanently alter the hotel industry in the U.S.
The total investment figure was not disclosed, but NewcrestImage said it is now the second-largest shareholder in the Singapore-based food tech startup.
TiffinLabs launched in 2019 just before the pandemic set in and accelerated restaurants’ transition to delivery and digital apps. TiffinLabs started out working with with restaurant owners to create multiple ghost kitchen brands using their existing kitchens and worblackchronicleces, and it generates its own revenue through revenue share agreements with the companies it partners with.
Ghost kitchens, or “cloud kitchens,” are a burgeoning food service segment that’s expected to grow into a $1 trillion industry globally by 2030. The term refers to a standalone kitchen that does delivery through delivery apps like Uber Eats, often operating under multiple restaurant names. North Texas is brimming with new ghost kitchen concepts. Even Kroger announced recently that it would roll out its own ghost kitchens at stores in Texas by the end of January.
As part of its investment, NewcrestImage is now working with TiffinLabs on its expansion in the U.S. market — and helping it connect with the hospitality industry in particular, NewcrestImage managing partner Mital Patel told The Dallas Morning News.
Patel said he sees room for the hospitality industry to create ghost kitchens as they search for new streams of revenue after the 2020 COVID-19 downturn. And he said TiffinLabs can start up a ghost kitchen concept in just 30 days. The startup boasts it can increase overall profit by more than 30% with no additional investment.
“Hotels typically have always struggled with [their] restaurants,” Patel said. “What was kind of a dead investment, we’re able to start generating extra income now.”
In a hotel setting, the ghost kitchens serve food that can be delivered to guests or people in surrounding neighborhoods.
Patel said NewcrestImage saw success when it implemented TiffinLabs’ services across 27 of its hotel properties in 2021.
TiffinLabs provides the research, menu and branding to help the kitchen concept gain higher ranking on delivery apps like Uber Eats and Doordash in the restaurant’s specific market.
“You’re serving a better solution for the hotel owner and even the consumer that now has three or four other options instead of just that one,” he said.
TiffinLabs developed and launched new food delivery brand every month in its first year of operation before expanding into the U.S. in 2021, where it partnered with pasta producer Barilla on an Italian food delivery concept called Pasta Table. The startup has 200 kitchens across southeastern Asia and is growing in the U.S., Patel said. TiffinLabs anticipates opening 1,000 kitchens by the end of 2022.
NewcrestImage has traditionally focused its investments in the lodging and hospitality industry, but that strategy is shifting, Patel said.
Looking forward, NewcrestImage is diversifying its portfolio. It sold 27 of its hotels in 2021 to Austin-based Summit Hotel Properties in a deal worth $822 million. The investment firm has maintained two of its flagship hotels and is building more. But Patel said NewcrestImage is leaning further into venture investments like its investment in TiffinLabs.
“We want to focus on investment areas in tech where we can also complement our other verticals — whether it’s in the construction field or whether it’s in hospitality operations,” Patel said.
NewcrestImage made a splash in North Texas back in 2013 with its dual-branded hotels that allow owners to cut costs by leaning on a shared staff to offer two experiences to customers — a business model that emerged after the financial hardship of the 2008 recession. Principals of NewcrestImage, including Mital Patel, also purchased North Dallas’ American Bank in 2019. Patel told The News that American Bank has opened a second branch in North Texas and grown its assets under management from $55 million to $240 million since the purchase.