Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles’ top pitching prospect, could miss rest of season with Grade 2 lat strain

Baltimore Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez may miss the rest of the common season after being identified with a Grade 2 proper lat pressure, according to Zachary Silver. Orioles common supervisor Mike Elias estimated Rodriguez would not be able to return to motion till September, or so late within the season that they’re going to focus as an alternative on Opening Day 2023.

Rodriguez, 22, suffered the damage earlier this week in a Triple-A begin. In 11 outings this season, he had a 2.09 ERA and a 5.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Rodriguez entered the spring ranked by CBS Sports activities because the fifth greatest prospect within the minors. This is what we wrote on the time:

Rodriguez, the ultimate first-round decide Baltimore underneath Dan Duquette’s watch, has confirmed to be a top quality parting reward. He break up final season between Excessive- and Double-A, compiling a 2.36 ERA and a 5.96 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Rodriguez already appears like a big-league starter because of a bodily body and a broad, high-grade arsenal. He is able to dialing up his fastball into triple digits and elevating it above the batter’s palms late in counts. He enhances the heater with a number of swing-and-miss secondary pitches, together with a nasty slider that qualifies as his second-best pitch. Rodriguez has already achieved a excessive diploma of success in Double-A, which means he ought to open the 12 months in Triple-A earlier than making his big-league debut come summer time.

It needs to be famous that Rodriguez isn’t any lock to make the Opening Day roster subsequent spring. The Orioles may use his damage as a technique to additional manipulate his service time, the way in which they did with catcher Adley Rutschman this 12 months. (Rutschman solely made his big-league debut on Could 21.) In any case, the Orioles may ship him to the minors early on and declare that they are utilizing the demotion to higher handle his workload.