Great Graduates: Sena Saygili, Trinity University

Trinity University has proudly graduated Sena Saygili. However, her adventure with wisdom does not finish right here. Saygili plans to wait University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, the place she is going to get started her Medical School in July. In an interview, Saygili expressed her need to pursue neurology, gastroenterology or a mixture of each fields one day. She has longed to develop into a health care provider since she was once somewhat woman, having lived in Turkey for a couple of years ahead of returning to the United States. In Turkey, Saygili spotted a unique focal point when treating the in poor health, emphasizing therapeutic as a substitute of simply treating the indications. Her need to bridge the space between the Eastern and Western technique to medication, and between Turkey and America, driven her to pursue a profession in medication;

Saygili, who grew up within the United States, selected to wait Trinity University for her upper schooling. She fell in love with its small neighborhood, which she believes is very important to her faculty revel in. However, all through her freshman yr, the whole thing grew to become the wrong way up with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the whole thing. The shift to on-line categories was once difficult, but it surely could not forestall Saygili from undertaking her purpose of having to scientific faculty.

At Trinity University, Saygili was once a part of Tigerthon; an organisation that finances remedy for children in native hospitals. She expressed her pleasure after the group raised over $31,000 final yr regardless of the demanding situations led to by way of COVID-19. In addition to this fundraising, Saygili additionally raised finances for her house nation, Turkey, after a devastating earthquake within the area. Though none of her members of the family have been injured, she felt the wish to prolong the make stronger to these in want at house.

Saygili plans to stay Turkey in her center, which is clear from the necklace she wears on a daily basis, reminding her of her roots and the pushed wish to pursue medication.

