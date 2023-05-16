Green Vault heist: 5 sentenced to prison for 2019 theft

The crime that passed off in November 2019 on the Green Vault Museum in Dresden, Germany, the place 21 items of knickknack stuffed with treasured diamonds price a minimum of $129 million had been stolen, has resulted within the conviction of 5 males. (supply: AP News)

The males, who’re between the ages of 24 and 29, gained sentencing that levels from 4 years and 4 months to six years and 3 months. One of the defendants was once acquitted.

The date of the decision was once Tuesday, and it was once introduced through the Dresden state court docket that the 5 defendants had been accountable for the theft of 18th-century jewellery from the Green Vault Museum. Officials mentioned that the stolen pieces integrated a large diamond brooch and a diamond epaulet. As probably the most important jewellery heists in contemporary German historical past, the entire insured price of the jewellery taken was once a minimum of 113.8 million euros ($129 million). (supply: AP News)

The males had been alleged to have led to a fireplace ahead of the break-in to bring to an end the ability provide of the road lighting outdoor the museum. They additionally set a automobile on hearth in a close-by storage ahead of fleeing to Berlin. In raids in Germany’s capital, they had been stuck a number of months later. The court docket convicted them of in particular annoyed arson together with bad physically harm, theft with guns, harm to assets, and intentional arson. (supply: AP News)

The case’s judges seen that probably the most defendants acted with “considerable criminal energy,” adding that the goal was to get rich. Take note that over a hundred witnesses and eleven experts had provided testimony throughout the trial. (source: AP News)

The Green Vault Museum is one of the oldest museums international and has been in life since 1723. It accommodates the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, consisting of roughly 4,000 gadgets constructed from gold, valuable stones, and different fabrics. (supply: AP News)

Despite lots of the stolen jewels being returned, the museum's selection of entire jewellery units is almost certainly destroyed endlessly. In January, the protection, prosecution, and the court docket reached a plea settlement. As indicated through dpa, the state of Saxony claimed damages of just about 89 million euros to quilt the price of ruined items, the lacking jewellery, and maintenance to the destroyed show circumstances and the museum construction.